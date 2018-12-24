Bexley police said a resident in the 200 block of South Parkview Avenue reported two people attempted to gain entrance through the rear kitchen door of her residence Dec. 5. They did not gain entry and nothing was found to be stolen, according to reports. The pair left in an unknown direction. A description of the duo was not provided.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident in the first block of North Gould Road reported someone broke the rear window of her mother's car Dec. 4 with a piece of concrete. The car was parked in the driveway in front of the garage, reports stated.

* A Columbus resident reported someone broke the passenger-side window of a vehicle at 3:45 a.m. Dec. 5 while it was parked in the area of East Broad Street and South Ardmore Road.

* A resident in the 2100 block of Dale Avenue reported someone broke out the right rear vent window of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of her residence between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. No items were reported stolen.