There are two good opportunities in January for crop growers to increase their knowledge and understanding of precision agriculture. The first is the Precision University program Jan. 9 at Beck’s Hybrids, 720 US 40 in London. That program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Featured topics include Using Imagery for Scouting, As-applied Spray Documentation, Sense and Spray Technologies, Data-based Agronomic Decisions, Decision Making with Aerial Imagery and Latest in Nozzle Technology. Registration cost is $50/person and the registration deadline is Jan. 2. More information and online registration available at go.osu.edu/PrecisionU. Certified crop adviser credits are available.



The other opportunity is the Central Ohio Precision Ag Symposium Jan. 16 at All Occasions Catering, 6986 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo. The program begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m.



The program opens with a discussion regarding where we are in Precision Ag today – "The Adoption of Precision Ag Technologies" — Jack Zemlicka, Ag Division Content Director Lessiter Media and ends with a look into the crystal ball — "The Future of Precision Ag" — Dr. Scott Shearer, The Ohio State University. Other topics on the agenda include data management, artificial intelligence, results of OSU on-farm research trials and eFields report, and manufacturing and technology updates including how to get the most from your in-cab displays from John Deere, Case IH AFS, Precision Planting, Capstan, AGCO, New Holland and Soil Max.



The $50 registration fee includes a buffet lunch, breaks and a notebook containing all presentations. Seating is limited, and the registration deadline is Dec. 28. For more information or a registration form, go to https://knox.osu.edu/news/central-ohio-precision-ag-symposium or contact the OSU Extension Office in Knox County at 740-397-0401 or AgInfoTech 740-507-2503.



Mid-Ohio Growers meeting



The 2019 Mid-Ohio Growers meeting is Jan. 10-11 at the Mount Hope Event Center, 8076 State Route 241, Mount Hope. The meeting features educational sessions, demonstrations and a large vendor/trade show. If you are a commercial horticultural grower, fruits, vegetables or flowers, field, greenhouse or high tunnel production, conventional or organic production, then this is a must-attend meeting.



Some of the topics that will be covered at the 2019 growers meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10 include building healthy soils, high tunnel tomato production, growing leafy greens field and high tunnel production, growing and marketing cut flowers, flower diseases, cover crops, strawberries and blueberries, apple production, cole crop production and grower food safety requirements.



Some of the Friday, Jan. 11 session topics include family farm values, growing onions, garlic and leeks, soil borne diseases, building healthy soils, insect identification, peach growing, flower production and marketing, beekeeping, season extension with high tunnels and growing pumpkins and gourds.



The cost of the meeting is $20 if postmarked by Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the cost is $25 paid at the door. Participants 14 and younger will be admitted free.



The fee includes the trade show and materials. A food concession will be available during the meeting. For more information or to register, call or write: Mid-Ohio Growers LLC, P.O. Box 111, Mount Hope, OH 44691, 330-275-7566 or email midohiogrowersmtg@gmail.com.



For a list of local hotels, contact the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau at visitamishcountry.com.



Prevent winter slips and falls



Winter brings icy conditions to the farm, with an increased risk for slips and falls resulting in injury. Recently the OSU Extension Ag Safety program released the following tips to help prevent winter slips and falls.



• Use the proper footwear that can provide some slip resistance and traction.



• Take short steps or shuffle, and try to ensure your torso stays balanced over your feet.



• Keep your hands out of your pockets. You can help break your fall with your hands free if you do start to slip and placing your arms out to your side can help to maintain your balance.



• Utilize handrails and grab bars, or follow a fence line in an effort to maintain your stability by holding onto a solid object.



• If applying salt to travel paths is not an option, apply sand, gravel, kitty litter, floor dry or some abrasive substance to provide a texture for traction.



• Use grassy areas as a secondary travel path. This will provide a coarse texture to increase traction while walking.



• Take extra precaution around livestock watering areas. Ice can form in these areas by water being splashed or dripped around the perimeter of the tank.



• Minimize distractions to remain alert to icy hazards and avoid carrying bulky items that block your view



• When transitioning from the bright outdoor environment to indoor areas, stop briefly to allow your vision to catch up with the change in lighting, in order to recognize hazards ahead.



• Use special care when entering and exiting vehicles or equipment; use the vehicle for support.



• Use three points of contact when mounting or dismounting large equipment (1 hand, 2 feet) or (2 hands, 1 foot). Ensure there is solid footing on the ground before final dismounting.



Rory Lewandowski is an OSU Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources educator and may be reached at 330-264-8722.