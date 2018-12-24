PERRYSVILLE — Employees of Mansfield Plumbing Products has pledged $8,497 to the 2019 joint fundraising campaign of the United Way of Ashland County and the Mohican Area Community Fund. This is the largest pledge of support by MPP employees made to United Way/MACF since 2014.



MPP employees made pledges through payroll deduction which will begin in January 2019, as a means of showing their support for United Way/MACF. Pledges were directed by employees of MPP’s Perrysville, Ashland and Big Prairie operations.



"A large portion of our financial contributions are made to community projects located close to our manufacturing facilities that are recommended and supported by our employees," said Jim Morando, president of Mansfield Plumbing Products, a leader in the sanitaryware and bathware industries. "We encourage our employees to make individual charitable gifts to United Way and MACF as a means of supporting the communities in which our products are manufactured."



In addition to financial contributions, Mansfield Plumbing Products makes various in-kind product donations to nonprofit organizations — from local school groups to homes constructed across the nation for wounded veterans.



Now in its 43rd year, MACF’s annual "Have a Mohican Heart" campaign has raised roughly $70,000 to date toward its goal to achieve $90,000 by the end of the campaign in late January. Gifts to MACF will help fund 34 local charities and other nonprofit organizations in southern Ashland County, primarily smaller independent groups located in Loudonville and Perrysville.



United Way of Ashland County 2019, "The Hero in U" campaign will support 27 programs through 15 agencies that are working to solve issues related to income, health and education. The pledges by MPP employees will strengthen local communities by funding 27 programs through 15 partner agencies that directly and positively affect people living in Ashland County. United Way has raised to date, 65 percent of its $990,000 goal.



Donors interested in showing their support for this annual charitable drive are encourage to make their pledges respectively via www.uwashlandco.org and www.mohicanacf.org, or mail their checks to United Way of Ashland County at 132 W. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805, or to MACF at 131 W. Main St., Loudonville, Ohio 44842. All gifts and pledges are tax-deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines.