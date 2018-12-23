LOADED ROCKY ROAD CARAMEL CRUNCH BARS



Makes 15 to 30 pieces



MAKE AHEAD: The bars can be stored in an airtight container between sheets of wax paper or parchment paper for up to 10 days.



INGREDIENTS:



8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for the pan



3/4 cup packed light brown sugar



3/4 cup granulated sugar



2 large eggs, at room temperature



1/3 cup sunflower or safflower oil (neutral-tasting)



2 tablespoons milk (whole or low-fat)



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



1 1/2 cups bread flour



1 cup all-purpose flour



1/2 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder (Dutch process)



1 teaspoon fine sea salt



1 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon baking soda



2 1/2 cups mini marshmallows



1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips



1 cup puffed rice cereal (unsweetened)



3/4 cup slivered almonds (skinless)



1 cup unwrapped soft caramel candy squares, each cut in half



STEPS:



» Position a rack in the upper third of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees. Use a little butter to grease the inside of an 8-by-11-inch baking dish, then line it with parchment paper so that two sides of it hang over (to use later for lifting out the slab).



» Combine the butter and both sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer on medium speed for 4 minutes, or until quite fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until fully blended before adding the next. Stop to scrape down the bowl.



» Add the oil, milk and vanilla extract; beat (medium) for 1 minute, then remove the bowl from the mixer.



» Whisk together the bread flour, all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, sea salt, baking powder and baking soda in a medium bowl, then add to the butter mixture. Stir to form a blended dough, with a few streaks of flour, then add 2 cups of the mini marshmallows, 1 1/4 cups of the chocolate chips, all the puffed rice and 1/2 cup of the slivered almonds, stirring gently until evenly distributed.



» Pour half the soft dough in the baking dish. Scatter the caramel candy halves over the top, then cover them completely with the remaining dough.



» Scatter the remaining 1/2 cup of mini marshmallows, the 1/4 cup of chocolate chips and 1/4 cup of slivered almonds. Dampen your hands with water, then use them to gently press those top bits into the dough, and make sure the dough goes into the corners of the baking dish. Bake (upper rack) for 20 minutes; the top marshmallows will be melted. Transfer the baking dish to a wire rack to cool, which may take a few hours.



» Use the overhanging parchment to lift out the brownie slab; cut into 15 or 30 pieces of equal size.



Nutrition: Per piece (based on 30): 230 calories, 3 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 11 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 21 g sugar



- - -



ENDLESSLY ADAPTABLE COOKIE BARS



Makes 32 pieces



MAKE AHEAD: The bars will keep for up to 3 days in an airtight container at room temperature.



INGREDIENTS:



2 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour



1 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



1 cup (8 ounces) refined coconut oil, room temperature but solid



1/2 cup packed dark brown sugar



1/4 cup granulated sugar



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



2 tablespoons almond milk (may substitute another non-dairy milk)



1 cup vegan dark chocolate chips or chunks, plus more for topping



1/2 cup unsalted almonds, toasted and chopped, plus more for topping



Flaky sea salt, for topping



STEPS:



» Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use cooking oil spray to grease a 9-by-13-inch metal baking pan and line it with parchment paper, allowing for a bit of overhang.



» Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.



» Combine the coconut oil and both sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat for about 3 minutes on medium speed until light, fluffy, and smooth. Stop to scrape the sides of the bowl, then add the vanilla extract and almond milk, beating on medium speed until incorporated.



» Reduce the mixer speed to low; add the flour mixture in two additions, stopping to scrape down the sides and mixing just until the dry ingredients are completely incorporated. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the dark chocolate and almonds.



» Scrape the dough into the baking dish, then use the palm of your hand to press the dough into an even layer, without compressing it too much. Sprinkle with more chocolate and almonds on top and finish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Bake (middle rack) for about 30 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned and the middle looks a tiny bit puffed and under-baked.



» While the cookie slab is still warm, use a sharp knife to score cuts for the 32 pieces. Cool for about 15 minutes before using the parchment paper to lift them to a rack. Discard the parchment and complete cutting the slab into 32 bars.



Nutrition: Per piece: 140 calories, 2 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 9 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 20 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar



- - -



SNICKERDOODLE BLONDIES



Makes 16 pieces (one 9-inch slab)



MAKE AHEAD: The blondies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week, or freeze the whole slab for up to 3 months.



INGREDIENTS:



12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature



1 cup granulated sugar, plus 2 tablespoons for the topping



1/2 cup packed brown sugar



2 large eggs



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



2 cups flour



1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for the topping



3/4 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



STEPS:



» Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch-square baking pan with cooking oil spray, then line the bottom with parchment paper.



» Combine the butter, the cup of granulated sugar and the brown sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed for a few minutes, until lightened and a little fluffy. Stop to scrape down the bowl.



» Add the eggs and vanilla extract; beat on medium speed until well incorporated.



» Whisk together the flour, teaspoon of cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a separate bowl, then add to the mixer bowl; beat on medium-low speed until well incorporated. The dough will be quite soft.



» Transfer to the baking pan, then spread the dough evenly all the way into the corners. Whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar with the amount of cinnamon you prefer; we recommend 1/2 to 1 teaspoon. Sprinkle that mixture evenly over the surface. Bake (middle rack) for about 25 minutes, until golden and still slightly soft at the center.



» Cool completely (in the pan) before serving or storing. It's best to lift out the slab and slice on a cutting board; discard the parchment before cutting.



Nutrition per piece: 220 calories, 2 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 9 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 45 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 20 g sugar



- - -



THE 1922 GIRL SCOUT COOKIES



Makes 60 to 72 cookies (3-inch)



No need to track down a trefoil-shaped cutter - original Girl Scout cookies were simple, round and baked in home kitchens to boot, says cookbook author Anne Byrn. She adapted the original recipe printed in American Girl magazine (in 1922) to make the dough easier to roll out, which also makes them easier to decorate if you so choose.



You'll need a 2 1/2-inch round cookie cutter.



MAKE AHEAD: The dough needs to rest in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours, and up to overnight. The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.



INGREDIENTS:



8 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature



1/2 cup sugar



1 large egg, at room temperature



1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract



1 cup flour, plus more for the work surface



1/2 teaspoon baking powder



STEPS:



» Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer. Beat on medium speed until for 2 minutes, until creamy. Add the egg and vanilla extract; beat (medium speed) for 1 to 2 minutes. Stop to scrape down the bowl.



» Use a fork to whisk together the flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add to the butter-sugar mixture in three additions, beating on low speed just until incorporated each time. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least 3 hours and up to overnight.



» Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 375 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.



» Generously flour your work surface. Divide the chilled dough into quarters. Working with one portion of dough at a time, roll it out to an even thickness of 1/8 inch - about as thin as you can make it. Flour your cookie cutter between each cut, spacing the rounds of dough at least 1 1/2 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake (upper and lower racks) for about 9 minutes, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. The cookies should be lightly browned around the edges.



» Transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing. Repeat to use all the dough.



Nutrition per cookie (based on 72): 25 calories, 0 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 2 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 5 mg cholesterol, 0 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugar



- - -



BROWNIE SANDWICH COOKIES



Makes 13 sandwich cookies (26 cookies halves, plus filling)



MAKE AHEAD: The dough needs to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes. The filling can be made hours in advance; if you refrigerate it, bring it to room temperature before using. You may have some left over. The baked, unfilled cookies can be stored at room temperature for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month. Defrost completely before filling. The filled sandwich cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.



INGREDIENTS:



For the cookies



2 cups flour



1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted if lumpy



2 teaspoons baking powder



1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



1 pound semisweet chocolate chips



4 large eggs



2 teaspoons vanilla extract



2 teaspoons instant espresso powder



10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature



1/2 cup granulated sugar



11/4 cups dark brown sugar



For the filling



16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature



3 cups confectioners' sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



1/2 teaspoon kosher salt



STEPS:



» For the cookies: Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a bowl.



» Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave on LOW power in a microwave-safe bowl, in 20-second increments, stirring in between. Use a fork to whisk together the eggs and vanilla extract in a liquid measuring cup, then sprinkle the espresso powder into the mixture and let it dissolve.



» Combine the butter and both sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer. Beat on medium speed for a few minutes, until lightened and fluffy. Stop to scrape down the bowl. Add the egg-espresso mixture; beat on medium speed until well incorporated, then add the melted chocolate and beat until well blended. Stop to scrape down the bowl.



» Gradually add the flour mixture, beating on low speed until incorporated. Let the dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.



» Position oven racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.



» Use a scoop (see headnote) to create mounds of equal size on both baking sheets, spacing the mounds at least 2 inches apart. Bake (upper and lower racks) for 15 to 18 minutes, rotating the sheets top to bottom and front to back halfway through. The cookie edges will look set, but the cookie centers will still be somewhat soft. Let sit on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat to use all the dough.



» For the filling: Beat the butter on medium-low speed until it is creamy, then add the confectioners' sugar; beat on medium speed for about 5 minutes, then add the vanilla extract and salt, beating to form a fairly firm and smooth buttercream.



» To assemble, spoon equal amounts of filling on the flat sides of half the brownie cookies, then seal gently with the remaining cookies, flat sides down.



Nutrition: Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful analysis.



- - -



BURNT SUGAR GINGER COOKIES



Makes 70 cookies



TIP: For easy peeling of the ginger root, scrape off the skin with a spoon.



MAKE AHEAD: The ginger caramel candy can be done days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature. The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 10 days.



INGREDIENTS:



For the burnt sugar ginger



1 cup granulated sugar



1 tablespoon peeled, freshly grated ginger root (from a 1 1/2-to-2-inch piece; see headnote)



For the cookies



16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature



1 1/2 cups granulated sugar



1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar



2 large eggs, at room temperature



2/3 cup unsulphured molasses



1 tablespoon peeled, grated fresh ginger root (from a 1 1/2-to-2-inch piece)



3 cups all-purpose flour



11/2 cups bread flour



1 tablespoon ground ginger



1 tablespoon baking soda



2 teaspoons ground cinnamon



1 teaspoon ground cloves



1 teaspoon fine sea salt



1/2 cup sparkling or sanding sugar (may substitute Demerara sugar)



STEPS:



» For the burnt sugar ginger: Grease a rimmed baking sheet with cooking oil spray.



» Pour the sugar into a small, heavy saucepan (off the heat). Add the fresh ginger and work it into the sugar with your fingers.



» Melt the mixture over medium-high heat, without stirring, for about 8 minutes until it is a dark golden brown. Watch closely to make sure it does not burn, reducing the heat as needed. Pour it onto the baking sheet, quickly spreading it evenly. Let it sit for about 10 minutes, or until it hardens and cools completely. Then turn it out onto a cutting board and break it up into 1/2-inch pieces.



» For the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a few baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.



» Combine the butter and both sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer or handheld electric mixer on medium speed for 4 minutes, or until quite fluffy. Reduce the speed to low; add the eggs, one at a time, beating until fully blended before adding the next. Stop to scrape down the bowl.



» Add the molasses and fresh ginger; beat on low speed for 1 minute, or until thoroughly incorporated. Remove the bowl from the mixer.



» Whisk together the all-purpose and bread flours, the ground ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt in a separate bowl, then add to the butter molasses mixture, stirring until mostly combined with a few streaks of flour. The dough will be quite thick. Add the burnt sugar ginger shards, stirring until evenly distributed. No streaks of flour should remain.



» Place the sparkling or sanding sugar in a medium bowl. Roll 2-tablespoon portions of dough into balls, then roll each one in the sugar, placing them 2 inches apart on the baking sheets as you work. Bake (middle rack) one sheet at a time, for 13 minutes. Let the cookies cool completely on the sheet before serving or storing.



Nutrition: Per cookie: 100 calories, 1 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 70 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 12 g sugar