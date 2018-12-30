



It has been a strange Christmas for us. It’s the first time in about 18 years we have not celebrated it with the Strongs on the 25th — even when we had to drive all the way to Alabama on Christmas Eve to do it.



This year we spent Christmas Eve across the street at our neighbor’s, the Connellys. They are in their 80s, from Long Island, New York where he was a fireman for many years. They have the largest collection of Santa Clauses and snowmen we have ever seen. Their entire living and dining room were decorated to the hilt. They invited us over for cake and coffee on their lovely Christmas dishes.



On Christmas morning we went to our local Waffle House where it was bustling, being the only game in town. The All-Star breakfast that we shared was enough to tide us over until we went to our friends from church, the Jesse Lukens family, where we were invited for a large meal in their barn.



It was like a three ring circus at the Lukens’ starting with their six lovely kids (five boys and one girl) ages 4-18. There were two dogs inside and a herd of beef cows outside in the pasture. There was a lot of food — ham, chicken, ribs and twice baked potatoes made by the hosts, and all kinds of other dishes brought in by at least 50 other people.



I was assigned to take my chocolate chocolate chip cake. I was looking on the much stained recipe and noticed I have been making this cake since October 1986 when it was given to me by the late Hazel Wilson. That is 32 years! How time flies …



In case you have somehow missed this recipe, even though I have given it several times over the years, here it is again: Prepare an angel food pan and preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



Mix for two minutes in a large bowl: one package Devil’s Food cake mix, one 4-ounce package instant chocolate pudding mix, 1/2 cup oil, 1 1/2 cups water, and 4 eggs.



Stir in one 12-ounce package mini-chocolate chips. Bake in the prepared pan 55 minutes. Leave in pan 10 minutes, then invert on a plate of bottom of cake pan. You can easily get away without frosting this cake, but it never hurts to slather on some chocolate frosting, either.



We will actually be celebrating Christmas with the Strongs the weekend of New Years, as well as son-in-law Jason’s birthday. The reason we did not go sooner is because granddaughter Rachel, her husband, Derek, and tiny baby, Jensen went to Colorado for Christmas to celebrate with Derek’s family. It was hard to turn down since they were given airline tickets.



This also means I did not need to have all my gifts ready very early. I am making no-bakes for several of the clan, ginger cookies for Nathan, caramel and maraschino cherry cookies for Sarah and M & M cookies for Kristine.



The timing has worked out well since our illness that keeps on lingering is just about gone for both of us. Mine is still manifesting itself in a stubborn cough at night, and settled in one eye that looks a bit red. Nothing life threatening, just annoying.



Here’s to a Happy and Healthy New Year!