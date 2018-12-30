Growing up as the younger of two brothers on a small farm in Wisconsin, my wife’s stepfather, Mike, was often handed the dirty jobs by his older brother, Gary. Tobacco was a cash crop for the family and the toughest of jobs came after the harvest as the leaves were bundled, then hung in the curing barn. A "ground man" would hand up the bundles to the "climber" who would ascend rung-after-rung, load-after-load into the superheated, rarified air at the peak of the rafters.



By merit of birth order, Gary invariably assigned the climbing job to his younger sibling. What Gary didn’t realize was that as Mike made his way to the top, he would make it a point to kick as much dust, dirt and pigeon guano as possible down upon his cruel taskmaster! The truth was revealed as his son, Mac, delivered the eulogy at Mike’s funeral just before Christmas. We all shared a good laugh — Gary included.



I met Mike along with Kristin’s mom, Jackie, 32 years ago, about the time Kristin decided I might be a "keeper." By that time he had gone from farm boy to soldier to esteemed college professor and department head at the very university that both Kristin and I were attending. Needless to say, I was a little intimidated. Experience had taught Mike the value of hard work, planning and execution. He wanted to know about my plans — everything about my plans! I told him my only plan was to have a great life. I doubt that was the response he was looking for, yet rather than reject me as a slacker, I think he looked upon me as a project.



His professional ascent never included the mischief that marked his climbs in the curing house. He spent his time focused upward, inspiring others to climb along with him. Always teaching, always learning and always working. (I specifically remember one Thanksgiving when, just after the meal, he vanished into his downstairs office to continue work on a textbook he was writing.)



I often figured I was a bit of a disappointment to Mike, given that in my nebulous pursuit of "having a great life" I’ve never achieved any real degree of academic or professional success. But just as the best of professors always leave you with a lesson that you’ll never forget, Mike used one of our last exchanges to set the record straight.



The hour-long conversation as Kristin and I visited at his bedside was an amazing gift, especially considering that the previous several months had seen the creep of dementia whittle a lifetime’s worth of memories down to a fleeting sprinkle of clear thoughts. Mike spoke of his boyhood on the farm, his college days as an Oklahoma Sooner and the path that led him to The University of Akron. ("Of all places!") Then he paused for a long moment looking back over it all.



"I need to make amends," he said. "I should have worked less and paid attention more." Then he paused a moment longer and said, "You two… You’re doing it right."



I doubt that I’ve ever heard greater words of encouragement.



Thanks, Mike, for your part in aligning the stars for so many of us. Please rest in peace knowing that the world would have never been the same without you.