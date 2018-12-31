A few years ago, about this week a friend, reader, and gardener asked me a question about some leaves in his drive and yard. It seems that the water inside the leaves had frozen and by the looks of it collapsed the cell walls inside the leaf. When the seasons change, strange things happen to our plants in any number of ways. Except evergreens, you may say on a normal basis.



An untimely freeze may cause any deciduous plant to have its soft tissue like the leaves to freeze and collapse. Honestly, it’s not easy to really save a plant from a freeze outside. I have seen those rose cones, which seem to help rose buds to remain intact during the winter blasts that we get. Heavy mulching with leaves and straw also provide some protection.



Trees and shrubs that are native to this zone and are deciduous have normally lost their leaves prior to the freezes that we get. Many of the perennials do about the same thing in losing their leaves. Ornamental grasses in my yard have mostly turned brown. On our deciduous perennials have gone through the process of freezing and collapsing to the ground.



In trees and shrubs, the tissues are designed to endure harsh winter temperatures. The leaves being the fragile tissue they freeze, wither, and fall to the ground or are shredded in the wind.



Shrubs and trees do not die during the winter, they just lose their leaves and go into a dormant period. Since we are away from the sun there is less light available for the leaves to do their thing and provide nutrients for the plant. When the leaves come off the trees and shrubs are really just conserving their energy.



Trees may be dormant during most of the winter, but when things start warming up sap can begin to flow up the plant to the buds depending upon how long the warmth stays around.



What can happen if the sap does flow and we have a cold snap, is that a cold northwestern wind hits the tree and can cause the sap to freeze in the tree. That is how a tree develops a frost crack. Wherever frost cracks occurs, normally it will be at a weak point in the tree. Water when it freezes and expands inside the sap wood or phloem meeting the resistance of the heart wood or xylem leaves little room for the expansion and contraction of the water, which can be a rather noisy and explosive process after a rapid drop in temperature after a bright sunny and warm winter day.



So can you imagine taking a stroll out in your garden and hearing an exploding sound after a nice winter day with a serious drop in temperature? Frost cracks can be harmful to very specific areas on a tree. Mostly thin bark trees are affected by this condition, where a fracture or break runs from a point near the crown of the tree and runs up the side a few feet allowing on occasion sap to flow through the break.



Breaks like this normally heal over. This sort of break leaves the two sides of the break slightly higher than the normal surface of the tree. Research is now out there suggesting that cells inside the wood are also freezing and forming ice lenses within the wood.



On February 15-18, Cornell University sponsors a national bird count. Let’s begin preparing for the GBBC. We’ll talk about this next week.