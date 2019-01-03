Thursday



Jan. 3



Christmas at the Castle - This the last week for Landoll's Mohican Castle Kingdom of Lights. Stroll the property, see the castle decked out with over 100,000 lights, take pictures with the outdoor Christmas tree, listen to holiday music playing throughout the property and have dinner in the restaurant. The event will cost $8 per car on Friday and Saturday nights, free Sunday through Thursday nights. Free hot cocoa is available every Friday and Saturday night. The last night is Sunday.



Friday



Jan. 4



The Art of Alison Bach - Join Main Street Books for the opening reception of Alison "muddafrigga" Bach's gallery show at 5 p.m. Bach’s art will be on display in the Book Loft Gallery through mid-February. Bach is an artist based in central Ohio. Specializing in whimsical, heartfelt and macabre portraits and scenes, her style is inspired heavily by anime and horror, with themes reflecting the chaotic spectrum of human emotion.



Paint and Wine Workshop - Anyone can paint; all you need are the right tools and the right wine. Paint a beautiful work of art in a relaxed environment during this fun and informative two-hour painting party workshop from 7-9 p.m. Every first Friday of the month the Tin Can Chandelier will host a painting party for the beginner to advanced painter. Elizabeth Klingler will instruct this workshop. The cost is $35 plus tax.



Family Fun Night - The Ashland Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a Family Fun Night, with roller skating, bounce houses, laser tag and more at 5 p.m. This event is designed to bring families together by providing a safe and fun environment for everyone.



First Friday Shop Hop - Every first Friday from 5-9 p.m. visit historic downtown Mansfield for the Friday Shop Hop. Over 50 independent businesses now populate the city center. To celebrate longtime patrons and welcome new guests, downtown businesses offer entertainment, hold unique events and offer specials during the first Friday Shop Hop. Guests are encouraged to meet friends and explore the new face of downtown Mansfield.



Saturday



Jan. 5



Imani Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show - Come shop or browse the crafters, small businesses and vendors during the Imani Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Show in Mansfield. Vendors include Paparazzi, Avon, Pink Zebra, Mary Kay and more, and will include raffles from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you would like a booth, call Natalie at 567-560-8380.



Joe Diffie - Legendary music artist Joe Diffie will appear in Mansfield, performing his country hits at 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Theatre. The show will be a mix of his chart-toppers like "Pickup Man", "Third Rock From the Sun" and "John Deere Green". It is presented as a part of the Avita Health System Concert Series. Tickets start at $15 and are on sale at the Renaissance Box Office, via phone at (419) 522-2726 and online at mansfieldtickets.com.



VoW at Bullshooters - Band VoW will play Bullshooters for the first time from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Come rock to all your heavy metal favorites and original songs.



Monday



Jan. 7



Color Theory Adult Class - This fun and experimental four-week class will help the beginning artist understand how color works in the context of art. In this class you will be taught how to mix any color with acrylic paint by only using red, yellow and blue. The class will take place Mondays through Jan. 28 from 7-9 p.m. at the Tin Can Chandelier. The cost is $80 plus tax.



Tuesday



Jan. 8



Crafters Who Care: Hats - This is the first in a series of programs for crafters of any age and experience level to create items for worthy causes. Visit the Ashland Public Library at 4:30 p.m. to create hats that will be donated to local organizations. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Register if you plan to attend by calling (419) 289-8188 or visiting the library website at ashland.lib.oh.us/. A selection of yarn, crochet hooks and knitting needles will be provided. Items may also be created in advance and brought to the program.



Wednesday



Jan. 9



Stained Glass Adult Class - This four-week introductory class will teach students the fundamental skills of stained glass at the Tin Can Chandelier every Wednesday through Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Carl Renneker of Black Dog Art Glass as he teaches about stained glass materials, tools and their use, fitting pieces together, copper foiling, soldering and patina applications. Students will practice precise straight cuts and slight curves before creating a final piece that can be used as a sun-catcher or decorative piece. The cost is $90 plus tax.



LOOKING AHEAD



Join Fin, Feather, Fur Outfitters for the third annual Eat Wild event at the Ashland store location on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. You can watch deer processing demos, cooking and sausage-making demos, try wild game prepared a variety of ways and get tips from the pros. This is one of the biggest events of the year, so expect a crowd and lots of food. The event is free and open to the public.



The 14th Annual Mohican State Park Winter Hike is Jan. 13. All hikes start and end at the camp store located at the park’s Class A campground, just south of Loudonville on OH-3 in Ashland County. Registration starts at 9 a.m. with the hikes starting at 10 a.m. There is a choice of three guided hikes - a 5K, a longer 10K and an interpretive hike led by a park naturalist. Trails run from moderate to difficult. Warm fire, hot soup, cookies and drinks after will be provided by the Mohican Trails Club. The Mohican Trails Club welcomes donations to be used for trail maintenance and repair.



The 2019 Mohican Appalachian Acoustic Music Weekend will be held Jan. 18-20 at the Mohican State Park Lodge. This weekend-long event celebrates the heritage of Appalachian music with jam sessions, performances and more. The weekend is free and open to the public. For more information, call (419) 938-5411 or visit mohicanstateparklodge.com



