We seem to have gone straight from summer to winter this year. It was 90 for about a week in early October and then the bottom fell out. The weatherman says we’ve been about 20 degrees cooler than normal since then.



We took the air conditioner out of the window and plugged the heaters in and we’re trying to winterize the house the best we can. Mostly, I’ve been putting plastic up on all the windows — and I do mean all the windows.



Two years ago, I chintzed out and tried to get enough plastic for three windows out of a box made for only two. It seemed like there was an awful lot of plastic leftover that just got thrown away. I’m way too cheap (and broke) for that to happen. So, I tried to stretch it (literally) to fit three windows per box.



It was all messed up. It ended up too tight, with not enough plastic at the edges. The plastic pulled away from the tape and I tried to fix it with clear packing tape.



It was a nightmare that totally just didn’t work on the two worst windows we have. The ones in the upstairs front room worked so well that I didn’t even redo them last year. I decided not to do any of the ones that are caulked shut last year, thinking there can’t possibly be any breeze coming through there.



I decided to give special treatment to the main window in the living room last year. I used duct tape to connect the glass to the wooden frame, closed it down on a towel to stop air from coming in under it and covered the whole thing with a blanket. I pulled down the blind over that and closed the curtains, essentially pretending we didn’t have a window there.



Boy, was it nice to have the sunshine and even just daylight again there in the spring when I took that mess down.



This year, I was determined to do things the right way. No cheaping out. If the box is for two windows, that’s all we’re doing. The bonus this year is I found new plastic that’s three times thicker. It’s also a lot more expensive, but I’d rather spend an extra $20 on plastic and possibly save a ton on our electric bill.



I’ve made pretty good progress so far. I put weather stripping all around the front door and put an old towel down at the bottom. One of our investments at a rummage last summer, old towels are super handy to have around.



Our Beagle Boy Cletus, sometimes not so much. He keeps dragging the towel out away from the door. I don’t know why he thinks he needs a towel.



I redid the plastic on the windows in the front room upstairs and put weather stripping all around the one that had a stiff breeze coming from around the outside of the trim. I put plastic on the downstairs bathroom and the other two living room windows, even though they’re all caulked shut.



What a difference that made. Without the plastic, the windows were cold as ice. Now that’s on the other side of the plastic, which is warm to the touch. I hadn’t planned to do the window on the driveway side of the football room upstairs because that’s Mr. Cletus’ window, as evidenced by all the noseprints smeared all over it.



I figured he’d just have it shredded, but so far the plastic is hanging in there. It’s even still OK on the three downstairs living room windows that he uses for his surveillance tactics in guarding the house.



I put plastic up on the kitchen window that had lots of issues the year before last. I left the one over the sink alone. Since the back porch is covered with a tarp (for the roof), that window doesn’t get a lot of direct wind anyway. Besides, we have to have some way to get fresh air when kitchen disasters occur.



Like last week when I came home from work one day to find two pieces of burnt toast in the driveway. What’s up with that? Dave had accidentally bumped the lever on the toaster to the "inedibly black" setting and made toast. Why is there even a setting like that? Nobody is going to eat burned up toast. The dog didn’t even see it as a food source and he eats everything.



I just wanted to know why it was in the driveway. Dave said it was smoking so he didn’t want to put it in the trash and it was stinking up the house, so he threw it in the driveway. The house still smelled like burnt toast and that’s why we need to be able to open that kitchen window.



I hadn’t planned to put plastic on the utility room windows because they’re also covered by the tarp, but I’ve changed my mind on that. The tarp doesn’t really stop the wind and with a concrete floor, that room needs all the help it can get.



I put plastic up on the upstairs hallway window and the window beside our bed, but I believe I’m drawing the line on the one behind the bed. I know I said "all the windows," but I’ve already had enough asthma attacks with all the dust I’m stirring up.



I don’t need my claustrophobia kicking in from crawling in the hole behind our headboard or my fear of heights engaged as I’m pressed against the glass in our second floor bedroom window. Maybe I’ll throw a blanket over it and pretend it’s part of the wall until spring.



