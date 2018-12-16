Cassandra Hightower of Garrettsville is a new member of the Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service at Albion College in Albion, Mich.



Students from a variety of majors participate in the Ford Institute, with its emphasis on community involvement and internships in government, nonprofit organizations, the media and the legal system. Institute participation is an academic concentration and part of an Albion bachelor’s degree.



A sophomore minoring in French, Hightower is the daughter of James Hightower and Ella Kirk of Garrettsville and a graduate of James A. Garfield High School.