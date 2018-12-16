Story Time is held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Mantua Center Christian Church, 4118 S.R. 82.



This is for children ages 2 to 5, along with their accompanying adult and siblings. Volunteers, with backgrounds in education, host an hour of stories, crafts, music and movement.



This is an early childhood group experience at no cost to families and fun for all. There is no need to sign up, those interested may simply drop in any Thursday. This program follows the Crestwood School schedule and meets every Thursday that Crestwood is in session.



This outreach event was started about 10 years ago by Christin Delaney, who is now a Crestwood teacher. The volunteers enjoy getting to know the children brought by parents, grandparents or neighbors.



The church also has books that families may borrow to take home. Furthermore, there is a United Way Big Red Bookshelf in the building providing books for children to take home and keep.