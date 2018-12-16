The Sunday Oldies Jukebox radio station (88.9) has just completed its first Toys For Tots event. Our listeners have generously donated a vast amount of toys to be given to children who might not receive a toy for Christmas. In exchange for their donation, The Sunday Oldies Jukebox gave our first Christmas ornament as our thanks.



We wish to thank all who attended.



The Sunday Oldies Jukebox is an all-volunteer, non-profit station, owned and operated out of Streetsboro High School and also utilized to instruct students in radio broadcasting Monday through Saturday.



Bee Greenlee



Marketing & Promotions



Sunday Oldies Jukebox