A man told Columbus police he was robbed of money, a handgun and marijuana at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 5300 block of North High Street.

The man said a person he named pulled a firearm on him and stole $300 in cash, a plastic bag of marijuana and a .40-caliber pistol.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Four residents of the 500 block of Oakland Park Avenue contacted police at 5:41 a.m. Dec. 12 after discovering damage to their vehicles.

The victims said the vehicles' windshields were damaged after 11 p.m. Dec 11. The officer who handled the complaint estimated the losses in each case at $350.

* A handgun valued at $169 was reported stolen by its owner, who lives in the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard, at 5:53 p.m. Dec. 10. The victim said he last saw the weapon on a picnic table outside his residence Sept. 10 and only recently had realized it was missing.

* An employee of a store in the 3300 block of North High Street said a woman stole a $300 shirt at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The suspect, according to the information taken by the responding officer, was in her late 30s and was wearing "colorful wild clothing, knee-high socks with giant purple sneakers and five different layers of clothing."

The woman sat in a changing room for an hour before leaving with the shirt, reports said.

* An Upper Arlington woman said her $12,000 wedding ring slipped off her finger at 10 p.m. Dec. 8 while she was in a business in the 4900 block of North High Street.

The victim told police she saw someone reach to the floor and pick something up before leaving the scene immediately.

* A vehicle that was being warmed up in the driveway of a home in the 200 block of East Weisheimer Road at 6:27 a.m. Dec. 7 was stolen, according to the victim. Reports listed the value of the vehicle at $25,000.