New Albany has Facebook, and now the city might get Google, as well.

A subsidiary of Google, Montauk Innovations LLC, is considering a $600 million data center in the New Albany International Business Park, according to a fact sheet provided Dec. 10 by New Albany officials.

If the project moves forward, it would create 50 jobs by the end of 2023 with a payroll of $4 million, according to the document.

"Google is considering acquisition of a property in New Albany, Ohio, and while we do not have a confirmed timeline for development for the site, we want to ensure that we have the option to further grow should our business demand it," Google spokeswoman Brittany Stagnaro said in a statement.

The potential data center would be on a 447-acre site on the west side of Beech Road, south of the state Route 161 interchange. The project could cover about 275,000 square feet when it is finished.

Mayor Sloan Spalding said the city welcomes and supports the project. The opportunity speaks volumes about the city's innovative approach to solutions, he said.

"This is wonderful, wonderful news," said New Albany City Council member Chip Fellows.

City Council on Dec. 10 voted 6-0 to approve a Community Reinvestment Areas agreement and a development-and-supply agreement. Council member Marlene Brisk was absent.

The Community Reinvestment Areas program, often referred to by the acronym CRA, is an economic-development tool administered by municipal and county governments that provides property-tax exemptions for property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings.

Under the agreement, Montauk Innovations would be required to generate a minimum of $750,000 in annual revenue for the city per year beginning in 2021, with that amount increasing over time, according to a council legislative report.

The city's incentive package includes a 100 percent real property-tax abatement for 15 years and building and permitting-fee waivers of up to $250,000, according to the fact sheet from city officials.

City officials estimate the Licking Heights Local School District and New Albany-Plain Local School District would receive an estimated $1 million in the aggregate revenue annually from the project during the tax-abatement period, according to the legislative report.

When asked to explain more about how the revenue for the school districts would work with the abatement, New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee said he could not comment beyond the information in the fact sheet.

Patrick Gallaway, a New Albany-Plain Local spokesman, said the district is reserving comment until it learns more about the project.

Philip Wagner, the Licking Heights superintendent, also said his district does not have a comment at this time and directed ThisWeek to the city of New Albany.

Montauk Innovations also has the opportunity to receive state incentives.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 100 percent, 15-year data-center sales-tax exemption for the project, according to a Dec. 10 press release.

The potential Montauk Innovations site is on the other side of Beech Road from the Facebook data center under construction.

In August 2017, Facebook announced plans to build its first data center in the state in New Albany.

The 970,000-square-foot facility is being constructed on 345 acres in the business park on the east side of Beech Road and south of the state Route 161 interchange.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah