Gahanna police recently received reports of packages stolen from the porches of residences.

An unidentified person was reportedly taking packages from porches on Waterbury Boulevard and Beaverbrook Drive, according to a report received at 6:44 p.m. Nov. 29.

A man wearing a black jacket was putting the packages into his vehicle, reports said.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Waterbury Boulevard resident said fraudulent charges were made on her bank account, according to a report received at 6:48 p.m. Dec. 6.

* A Canfield Drive resident received scam phone calls in reference to fraudulent use of her Social Security number, according to a report received at 7:27 p.m. Dec. 5. She received a call that someone in Texas was using her Social Security number and committing a crime. She has signed up for credit watch and will call if anyone tries to use her information, reports said.

* A student was being disruptive at Gahanna Middle School South, 349 Shady Spring Drive, according to a report received at 12:37 p.m. Dec. 5. Police gave the student a ride home, reports said.

* Three children, 1 to 2 years old, were left by themselves in a vehicle while their father was in a store in the 900 block of East Johnstown Road, according to a report received Dec. 5.

* An Underwood Farms Boulevard resident reported someone broke a first layer of his window, according to a report received at 10:36 p.m. Dec. 4. The man said he heard a loud noise and when he went out to see what it was, he saw the window was broken, reports said. He said he didn't see anything that would have been used to cause the damage.

* A Dunbarton Road resident told police he walked out of his house to find someone going through his vehicle, according to a report received at 5:12 a.m. Dec. 4. The person took off toward Goshen Lane Elementary School about 10 minutes before the resident called police. He was unable to get a good look at the person, reports said.

* Two males were reportedly taking trash cans on Havens Corners Road, according to a report received at 2:46 p.m. Dec. 3.

* A vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Brookhaven Drive North, according to a report received at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 2. A phone charger and cord were reported stolen, reports said.

* An Irvington Place resident told police someone set his mailbox on fire around 10:45 p.m. Dec. 1, according to a report received at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.

* A backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked at a business in the 400 block of Beecher Road, according to a report received at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 1. Windows of the vehicle were broken out, according to reports.

* Foul language and obscene images were written in chalk on the fence of a residence in the 200 block of Dellfield Way, according to a report received at 3:35 p.m. Nov. 28. The resident said he has video of youths trying to pull the mailbox up and his house siding also has been damaged, reports said.