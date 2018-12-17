Grove City police said the merchandise inventory supervisor at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road reported Dec. 4 that he discovered items were stolen from a secured cabinet.

The employee said he found the cabinet had been forced open, reports stated. A complete list of the stolen items was not available at the time of the report.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 4600 block of Tylar Chase Drive told police Dec. 6 that a computer module, valued at $850, was stolen overnight from his pickup truck.

* A London, Ohio, man told police Dec. 6 that a check he wrote in October to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles was altered and cashed for a higher amount.

The man met police at a business in the 2300 block of Old Stringtown Road and said he had written the check for $49.91 and had his son mail it in October. When he received his bank statement, he found the check had been cashed in the amount of $2,900, according to reports.

The man was able to get a copy of the check and found the 'pay to' line had been altered to an individual's name and the check amount changed to $2,900.

The bank froze the victim's account, but the forged check had already been cashed and the $2,900 withdrawn, according to reports.

* A Grove City woman told police her purse was stolen from her car Dec. 6 while she was picking her child up from a facility in the 2500 block of London Groveport Road.

The woman said the theft occurred just after 4 p.m. The purse contained a cellphone, valued at $700, and a gift card valued at $30, among other items, reports stated.

She said a short time after the theft, her credit card was used to make a purchase at a store, although she is not sure of the store's location.

* A resident in the 2200 block of Orders Road reported Dec. 7 that 28 fraudulent checks were written from his account and two guns were stolen from his home.

The man said he was made aware of the fraudulent checks on Dec. 5 when an employee at his bank notified him the checks were deposited from his account into another account. The total value of the checks was not reported. The man said each check was endorsed by a woman who used to live in his home. He said he asked her to leave on Nov. 30 due to suspicious behavior.

The man said one of the missing guns was stolen at the beginning of 2018. He discovered the second firearm was missing shortly after the woman moved out of his house. Total value of the guns is $1,065, reports stated.

No charges have been filed in the case.