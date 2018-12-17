Developer David Glimcher said Dec. 13 he has formed a joint venture with the owner of property at 4574 N. Hamilton Road in Gahanna to invest $15 million to build a boutique "major-brand hotel."

The property, owned by joint venture partner Rick Vollhardt, is next to land at 4550 N. Hamilton that Glimcher's former partner, Tony Sekulovski, has had under contract for a mixed-use project, which Sekulovski says he's now abandoning because of "limitations imposed on traffic" around the site by the city.

Glimcher continues to use the Hamilton Towne Centre name, which was the name of the original $50 million mixed-use project he announced with Sekulovski in June.

Lenni Male, Glimcher's partner in Blue Horseshoe Development, said they anticipate "future development" at the site; she said they hope to start work on the hotel by March.

Male said they have an agreement with an operator and brand for the hotel, which they plan to release at a later date.

In a statement, Glimcher called the unnamed hotel "one of the newest boutique hotel concepts by a major brand."

As they have with other recent releases, Glimcher and Male included stock photos to accompany the press release. The images from Shutterstock show sample interior shots of hotel rooms. One was used in May 2017 by a hotel design website to promote a survey about the "perfect hotel bedroom."

