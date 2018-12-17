Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien's office announced last week the indictment of a 20-year-old man on a variety of charges, including murder, in connection with the death of an alleged accomplice during a botched robbery Nov. 27 in Clintonville.

"This man and his teenage accomplice entered into an apartment during the middle of the day, pulled out handguns, demanded property and started shooting," O'Brien said in a Dec. 10 press release regarding the grand jury's indictment of Collin Michael Campbell.

Campbell was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. All of the counts include firearm specifications, as well as one count of "having weapons while under disability," which relates to Campbell's 2017 robbery conviction, according to the press release.

The indictment alleges that Campbell was involved in a Nov. 27 home-invasion armed robbery that resulted in the shooting death of his accomplice, Duvon Julius Mathews, 17, and the wounding of the intended victim, who exchanged fire with the suspects during the altercation, according to the press release.

The shots were reported to police at 2:43 p.m. Nov. 27 at an apartment building in the 4900 block of Morse Road.

Both Mathews and the victim were taken to a hospital, where Mathews died Nov. 28. The victim was treated and released, the press release says.

-- Kevin Parks/ThisWeek