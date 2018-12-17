In December 1963, Columbus Center -- at the northeast corner of Broad and Third streets -- observed its first Christmas with a specially constructed entertainment building and a series of twice-daily carol programs.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the little building would be razed after the holiday season for excavation of the 25-story office building.

On the same newspaper page was a large ad for City National Bank and Trust Co., which was excited to be the principal tenant in the Columbus Center when it opened in 1964.

The new high-rise building was hailed in the ad as a "Symbol of an Exciting Future."

The multitenant office building was renovated in 2002.

The main tenant today is Chase Bank.