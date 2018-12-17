A vehicle breakdown earlier this month led to arrests on drug-related charges for a 42-year-old Thornville woman and a 31-year-old Heath woman, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The women were charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing drug-abuse instruments and possession of controlled substances after an officer at 5:54 p.m. Dec. 7 saw two vehicles with their hazard lights activated on the shoulder of eastbound state Route 161, east of Kitzmiller Road.

One of the vehicles had broken down, and the women were attempting to jump-start it, according to the police report.

A K-9 unit from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and found narcotics and narcotics instruments.

The two women were arrested.

A third woman was provided a courtesy transport to the New Albany police station, where she was picked up by a friend.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 31-year-old Delaware man was arrested and cited for drug paraphernalia and possessing drug-abuse instruments after a traffic stop at 7:01 p.m. Dec. 8 at Smith's Mill and Johnstown roads.

* An 18-year-old Thornville woman was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 8 at state Route 161 and Johnstown Road.

An officer found a metal spoon with drug residue and burn marks.