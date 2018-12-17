Columbus Metropolitan Library officials are planning for a new Reynoldsburg branch in the next few years, but whether it will be relocated or rebuilt at its current location, 1402 Brice Road, has yet to be decided.

Any actual construction, however, is still a couple of years away, said Ben Zenitsky, CML's marketing and communications specialist.

CML developed its 2020 Vision Plan in 2009 to address the needs of the library system's 23 locations. Phase 1 included remodeling or rebuilding 10 libraries, including the Main Library in downtown Columbus.

Phase 2 includes plans to renovate or rebuild the Reynoldsburg, Karl Road, Hilltop and Gahanna libraries at a total estimated cost of $77.3 million, Zenitsky said.

"Our Phase 1 construction will wrap up in 2019, once we open our new Dublin branch, so Reynoldsburg is a part of Phase 2," Zenitsky said. "Construction likely won't start until at least 2020."

In the meantime, CML's board of trustees named Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design and GUND Partnership as co-architects for a new Reynoldsburg library, with Turner Construction as construction manager at risk.

Reynoldsburg Development Director Andrew Bowsher said the city has continued to work with the library's real estate team.

"I have conducted site walks, and we have had extensive conversations on a few key locations," he said.

He wouldn't name the sites, however.

"I won't speak to any length of the exact locations, but the city and the library have set their scope on a few highly desired locations," he said. "I'm encouraged by how the library system matches well with our comprehensive plan and how each organization views the growth and location of the local Reynoldsburg branch."

Library CEO Patrick Losinski talked about plans for the new or renovated branch at a Reynoldsburg City Council meeting in November.

"I don't want to lose sight of the fact that the envelope of the building is really important, but what it's really about is the service that we provide for your community," he said.

"We look at all of our locations and we know that residents use three and four and five libraries," Losinski said. "They use the network of the library, and all told, we have almost 6 million visitors a year to all of our library locations."

He said the new building should become a source of pride.

"We want to make sure we are doing something that you're going to be proud of, not just over the next couple of years as this project completes," Losinski said.

The Reynoldsburg branch, constructed in 1980, is among the oldest in the CML system. The last time it was renovated was in 1990, Zenitsky said.

Usage has gone down in recent years, however, from 526,199 people in 2012 to 305,840 in 2017.

Those numbers likely are due to factors such as automatic and online renewal of library materials and the elimination of overdue fines, which means fewer physical visits to the library, Zenitsky said.

He said the expansions and rebuilds are more about the "evolving needs of the community."

That means designs that feature more open spaces with natural sunlight, more seating, meeting rooms and community gathering spaces, along with a larger children's area, homework-help center and dedicated space for teens to "hang out."

"People should check out the recently renovated Whitehall branch library to see some of its new features," Zenitsky said. "Jonathan Barnes was the architect for that branch. Each of our new buildings will have a lot of the same themes, including openness and flexibility."

Bowsher said the city would continue to help facilitate CML's plans.

"The city and this administration view the library as a great asset to our community and know that it creates an environment well past that of just books," he said. "CML has consistently shifted gears toward technology and modern learning methods for children, teens and adults.

"A new library will further continue our latest success in building a more prosperous city," Bowsher said.

