A man reported he was pistol-whipped and robbed of his wallet containing $60 in cash at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1800 block of Tamarack Circle South. The man said he was approached from behind by two people, one of whom hit him in the head with a pistol and knocked him to the ground.

"The other suspect then took his pistol out and began striking the victim in the head while the victim placed his arms in the air to protect him(self) from getting struck," the responding officer reported. "The victim then sustained a cut to his right pinky finger."

The $50 wallet also contained the man's driver's license and a debit card.

In other Northland-area police reports:

* A 32-year-old man said he was attacked by an unknown number of strangers and stabbed in the 5700 block of Arborwood Drive at 6:40 p.m. Dec. 11. He was transported to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in stable condition.

* Trespass warnings were issued to three people at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 7 after the owners of two businesses in the 1700 block of Morse Road complained the trio was harassing customers.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with criminal damaging and reckless operation of a motor vehicle after allegedly admitting he purposely ran his car into the vehicle of a 36-year-old woman from Fairborn while it was parked in the 1600 block of Karl Road.

The woman said that after the crash, she "grabbed a baseball bat and struck the suspect's vehicle," which resulted in the man filing his own complaint against her.