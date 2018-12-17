A 23-year-old man who lives in the 4300 block of Camden Circle reported an extortion attempt to police at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 13.

"Victim stated that on the above date and time he received a video call on his cellphone and the person who called him, the suspect, was nude, so he hung up the phone," the report said. "A short time later, he received a second call from the suspect and this time it included a doctored video that mixed the victim's image with that of another person engaging in masturbation. The suspect then made several calls and texts to the victim demanding money or she would post the video online and share it with the victim's family ..."

In other northwest Columbus police reports:

* Two neighbors, one 63 and the other 52, in the 6900 block of Sparrow Lane accused the other of making threats at 8 a.m. Dec. 12. One of the men stated he attempted to speak with his neighbor about parking his car in front of his home, blocking the downspout drain and mailbox. He said he approached him in a "peaceful manner," according to the report. The other man allegedly responded by saying he didn't want to speak to his neighbor and threatening to get a gun.

* A woman said her ex-boyfriend tried to break into her home in the 2200 block of Antigua Drive at 1:12 a.m. Dec. 11. The 23-year-old victim said after kicking out a window the suspect tried to reach in and unlock it, saying he wanted property he previously had purchased from her, according to the report.

The woman said when she screamed at the ex-boyfriend he walked away but smashed the rear window of her vehicle before leaving the area.

* Someone entered an apartment in the 6600 block of Brixton Park Avenue through an unlocked bedroom window at 8:24 p.m. Dec. 11 and departed with a $900 television.

* A 28-year-old man and a woman, 27, reported at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 11 that someone broke into their home in the 6800 block of Meadow Oak Drive. The crime took place after 11:20 that morning, according to the victims, who said a $900 television, $150 worth of silver certificates and a gaming system worth $500 had been taken.

* A representative of a business in the 3600 block of West Dublin-Granville Road contacted police at 11:16 a.m. Dec. 10 to report the theft of $11,181.50 worth of collapsible fence from the rear dock. The crime took place between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.

* Items valued at $2,600 were stolen in a burglary that was reported at 7:11 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 4700 block of Archdale Lane. The victim, a 25-year-old man, said someone entered through an unlocked sliding-glass door after noon that day and took a computer, television, gaming system and camera.

* A neighbor alerted the owner of an apartment in the 4600 block of Barrington Club Drive that his door was open at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The 31-year-old man contacted police after discovering that the door had been kicked in. A $1,500 gaming tower, $400 television and gaming system valued at $600 were among the items reported stolen.

* Tools valued at $200, along with $260 worth of narcotics and a $25 alarm clock, were removed from a residence in the 1800 block of Willoway Circle South.

In a report filed at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 9, the 41-year-old victim said the break-in took place sometime after 9 p.m. Nov. 22.