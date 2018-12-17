The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



• Darrel S. Elkins, 55, of 732 N. Chestnut St., Ravenna; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident in Brimfield Township on Sept. 30.



• Daniel M. Vargas, 30, of 70 S. Adams St., Akron; domestic violence, two counts, one a fourth-degree felony and a second a fifth-degree felony. The incident occurred Nov. 30 in Ravenna.



• Jeremy J. Brown, 42, of 540 S. Water St., Kent; burglary, two counts, each a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The incident occurred Dec. 7 in Kent.



• Jennifer M. Lynch, 36, of 6206 Lincoln St., Franklin Township; burglary, two counts, each a second-degree felony. The incident occurred Dec. 7 in Kent.



• Matthew G. Svoboda, 28, of 431 S. Prospect St., Ravenna; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Both incidents allegedly occurred Dec. 7 in Ravenna Township.



• Anthony T. Robinson, 18, of 20609 Hansen Rd., Maple Heights, and Jaqueline C. Patrick, 30, of 3574 E. 151 St., Cleveland; complicity to robbery, a second-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. The incident occurred in Aurora on Dec. 8.



• Ralph E. Harper, II, 56, homeless; illegal conveyance of items into a detention facility, a third-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, specifically buprenorphine, a prescription painkiller, a first-degree misdemeanor. The alleged incidents took place in the Portage County jail on Dec. 7.



• John J. Quinn, 46, of Route 82, Mantua; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The alleged incident occurred Dec. 8 in Mantua.



• Tyler A. Ramey, 21, of 5309 Waterloo Rd., Randolph Township; burglary, a second-degree felony. The alleged incident occurred Dec. 7 in Ravenna Township.



• Terry J. White, 43, of 150 Brittain Rd., Aurora; aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. Both events occurred on Dec. 8.



• Billy R. Graham, 37, of 1557 Olympus Dr., Kent; two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony, and two counts of receiving stolen property. The incidents occurred on July 20.



• Kurtis M. Forsell, 28, of 17270 Creighton Lane, Chagrin Falls; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. The incidents occurred Nov. 4.