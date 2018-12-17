Reynoldsburg police arrested the same man twice in one day for disorderly conduct and intoxication at two local businesses.

According to the police reports, officers checked out a "suspicious person" report at 12:13 a.m. Dec. 6 at a business in the 7100 block of East Main Street. A 37-year-old homeless man, possibly from Columbus, was arrested for disorderly conduct and charged with intoxication/risk of harm to himself or others.

Later that day, at 7:11 p.m., the man showed up at a business in the 7300 block of East Main Street. He was charged again with disorderly conduct and intoxication/risk of harm.

In other Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Officers arrested two young men at 6:17 a.m. Dec. 2 after a shoplifting incident at a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest. A 17-year-old Pickerington boy and an 18-year-old Canal Winchester man both were charged with theft. The 18-year-old also was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

* Checking out a suspicious person report resulted in an arrest at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 4 at a business in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

Police charged a 39-year-old man from Ashland for operating a vehicle under the influence.

* Police checked out a suspicious-vehicle report at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest and arrested the driver, a 47-year-old man from Logan, on possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.