Upper Arlington officials announced Monday, Dec. 17 they’ve hired Steven Farmer as the city’s next police chief.

Farmer will start his new job in “mid-January,” according to a news release.

Farmer serves as operations bureau commander lieutenant for the Dublin Police Department.

According to information provided by the city of Upper Arlington, Farmer leads the Dublin department’s detective bureau, community education unit, community impact unit and patrol division. He also coordinates the department’s police and safety functions for Dublin’s special events, including the Memorial Tournament and the Dublin Irish Festival.

Farmer has been with the Dublin Police Department since 1997.

“He has served as acting chief in the (Dublin) police chief’s absence and is an active participant of the leadership team for the organization as a whole,” the press release stated.

Farmer replaces former UAPD Chief Tracy Hahn, who resigned Sept. 22 to become deputy chief of the Ohio State University Police Department.

Information about his salary and benefits in Upper Arlington was not immediately available.

“Over the years, I have had the pleasure of working with members of the Upper Arlington Police Division as a result of the cross-jurisdictional nature of law enforcement,” Farmer said in a press statement. “It’s an impressive department and I am grateful for the opportunity to succeed a long line of great leaders.”

