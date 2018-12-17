Barroluco is starting off with a small, uncomplicated menu geared toward the busy lunch crowd in downtown Columbus.

The Argentine restaurant takes over the former El Arepazo Latin Grill at 47 N. Pearl St., just south of East Gay Street.

"The menu is in development, a work in progress," owner Omar D'Angelo said.

The restaurant's namesake sandwich is one of thinly cut steak grilled on the flattop and covered with lettuce, cheese, tomato jam and an egg on thin bread.

"I think we make it special with the bread we use," D'Angelo said, noting that it comes from an Argentine bakery in New York City.

One of the other sandwiches, which take 5 to 15 minutes to prepare, features carne asada, another classic steak dish drizzled with salsa golf, a garlic aioli.

D'Angelo said he has confidence in Barroluco's four homemade sauces: chimichurri, spicy chi-pica, salsa golf and chimi-Q, a blend of chimichurri and American barbecue sauces.

"We kind of united the north and the south in one sauce," D'Angelo said of the chimi-Q.

Customers can match any of the sauces with most entree choices, he said.

Empanadas, made with flour instead of cornmeal, come in three varieties -- beef, chicken and vegetable.

The menu also includes paella, a traditional Spanish rice dish, as well as ribs, soup and sides. Most entrees are $10 to $17.

For dessert, Barroluco offers churros and lesser-known options, such as alfajor de maicena (a cornmeal sandwich cookie with dulce de leche in the middle), alfajor de miel (honey cookie with dulce de leche) and Argentine cake.

The menu is expanded to include more specials and pastries on Saturdays, "when people have more time," D'Angelo said.

D'Angelo said he hopes to acquire a wine license for the restaurant and eventually expand hours.

He called the experience "affordable luxury" -- a quality meal at wallet-friendly prices.

"We are little by little growing," D'Angelo said. "Maybe (we'll do) something different later -- the whole Argentine barbecue."

Originally from Mendoza, Argentina, the D'Angelo family moved to Columbus in 2000 and started a home-bakery business.

D'Angelo's father, Daniel, has 40 years of experience in baking.

In 2016, the Barroluco food truck hit the streets of Columbus; it is still in operation.

Hours for the Barroluco restaurant are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

For more information, call 614-450-0777.

After a series of setbacks, Jimmyluka's Bar-Deli opened Dec. 10 in Columbus, just south of downtown.

Jimmy Dragich's ode to the panini-grilled sandwich occupies the ground floor of a building at 701 Parsons Ave. It seats 65.

The menu consists of seven signature sandwiches -- with vegetarian options available -- plus garden salads, a soup of the week and potato and pasta salads.

Entrees are $8.50 or less.

Jimmyluka's, named after Dragich's son, has a full bar.

Dragich said the most recent delay in opening had to do with a liquor-license transfer.

Yabo's Tacos, which offers a fresh spin on the foldable, affordable treat, opened Nov. 27 in Hilliard.

Central Ohio's fourth Yabo's is at 5242 Cemetery Road in Landmark Lofts, a mixed-use development near Old Hilliard. The other locations are in Powell, Upper Arlington and Westerville.

Yabo's is known for its Tex-Mex-style tacos, burritos and quesadillas.

Expansion of the concept is in the works, Yabo's founder Scott Boles said.

"We've got a lot more planned," Boles said. "I've talked to some folks interested in franchising."

