The Bexley City School District's school board revisited the topic of hiring a school resource officer but still came to the conclusion it is not something to do anytime soon.

Bexley Superintendent Kimberly Pietsch Miller previously said she introduced the possibility of hiring a school resource officer to provide additional security at the district's facilities at a board meeting in November 2017, but the board opted not to further investigate the issue at the time. The topic came up again at the school board's Sept. 10 meeting, when North Drexel Avenue resident Steven Schottenstein encouraged the district to revisit it.

At their Dec. 10 meeting, board members discussed the possibility of hiring a school resource officer as part of the implementation of the district's new strategic plan that was approved in August.

During the discussion, each board member said the move is not currently in the district's best interest.

Sixteen school districts out of 19 in or near Franklin County have a police officer permanently stationed in some of their buildings. Only Bexley, Grandview Heights and Hamilton schools don't have a school resource officer.

Given that school shootings around the country have involved disgruntled students or other individuals who already had access to the schools, hiring a school resource officer would provide a false sense of security, said board member Melissa Lacroix.

"I think there's a lot of work we've already done internally and that we do could statistically and with the data, to look at and manage possible safety issues internally," Lacroix said.

Board member Michelle Mineo said she agrees that school counselors are often more effective than resource officers at preventing potential safety threats.

"Because so many of the (threats) come from an internal standpoint, counselors are one of the most effective tools," Mineo said.

The district should continue to evaluate students' social and emotional status to see how they would be affected by the presence of a full-time law-enforcement officer, said board member Marlee Snowdon.

"I think we need to have data on this before we could know how an SRO could be most effective," she said.

Parents of students with special needs and representatives from the Bexley Minority Parents Alliance and the Developmental Assets Resource Network, which serves families with socioeconomic challenges, have expressed concerns about how a school resource officer would interact with their students, Snowdon said.

"I think we need to understand their worries and concerns before we go forward with a plan to have an SRO," Snowdon said.

Bexley police officers could foster community relations with parents and students without the district hiring an SRO, board member Mike Denison said.

"I think there's a lot of education that could happen that could help build positive relationship between the police force and the students and the staff without actually having an official armed officer at the front of the high school," he said.

Board President John Barno said he believes a school resource officer might be beneficial for the district, but recognizes that other board members aren't interested in pursuing that option at the present time.

"I do believe that an SRO does help build vital relationships to dramatically enhance youth experiences and future opportunities," Barno said, referring to language in the district's strategic plan.

Barno said the discussion was not part of any formal action by the board and does not preclude the district from re-evaluating the possibility of hiring a school resource officer in the future.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews