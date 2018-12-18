Bexley police said management of an apartment building in the 400 block of South Parkview Avenue reported someone entered the lobby of the building between 5 p.m. Dec. 11 and 7:45 a.m. Dec. 12 and stole two lamps and several decorations.

In addition, someone stole four new hot water heaters from an unlocked storage room in the basement between Dec. 7 and Dec. 12.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A resident in the 2600 block of Allegheny Avenue reported someone entered her house Dec. 11 and stole her wallet and its contents.

* A resident in the 100 block of South Drexel Avenue reported that between 10:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:25 a.m. Dec. 8, someone stole keys, money and other items from the house and also stole the complainant's vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Shortly after the incident was reported, the stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in Columbus, according to reports.

* A resident in the 100 block of South Cassingham Road reported someone entered two vehicles between 8:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5 while they were parked in the driveway. A garage door opener was stolen, reports stated.

* A resident in the 300 block of Ardmore Road reported someone entered her unlocked van Dec. 5 and went through the glove box and center console, but no items were noted as missing.