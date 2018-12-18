Bexley's $14.2 million general-fund budget includes a $200,000 transfer to the city's capital fund that will help cover the cost of safety services, including the police department's first-ever body cameras for police officers, Mayor Ben Kessler said.

The $200,000 transfer will bring the capital fund's reserve to about $500,000, Kessler said. The $200,000 balance came from money the city saved on energy costs throughout 2018 by installing solar panels at City Hall and LED lights on East Broad Street, enabling the city to use the money to purchase new equipment for the police department in 2019, he said.

"With the money saved on those two projects, we've routed those (funds) to a cruiser and to body cameras," Kessler said.

Police Chief Larry Rinehart said the city is purchasing 31 body cameras for every sworn officer at a total cost of $82,000. The purchase also includes a new server that allows officers to wirelessly transfer body-camera footage and vehicle recordings at the end of their shifts.

"The technology that wirelessly dumps all the recordings from the car, it's a giant deal for us," Rinehart said. "The body cameras are certainly a plus. Police offers want them. They want to be recorded."

Though Rinehart initially requested the city purchase two new police cruisers in 2019, Kessler said, the city is implementing a new system that will more accurately determine when cruisers need to be replaced.

"It's essentially a scoring system for the condition and quality of the cruisers. It looks at miles traveled, idle hours," Kessler said. "It looks at maintenance history, so if it's had a lot of maintenance and cost a lot of money. It's a cost-benefit analysis."

Kessler said he reviewed cruiser-replacement policies in other municipalities throughout Ohio. Dublin, Westerville and Upper Arlington have similar systems that compare the costs of maintaining police cruisers to replacing them, Kessler said.

"In a lot of cities throughout the state, it seems like that's kind of a best practice," Kessler said.

Rinehart said he had consulted with other central Ohio police chiefs about their policies for replacing cruisers and found that Bexley's new system will serve the department.

"It's a better system, it's a more specific system," Rinehart told Bexley City Council members when they unanimously passed the 2019 budget on Dec. 4. "It evaluates the cars much more specifically and it will work for us."

The cost of purchasing the new police cruiser, which will be a Ford Interceptor, is $42,025, Kessler said. The new system will enable the city to determine if purchasing another cruiser will be necessary in 2019 and request that city council appropriate the funds, he said.

"If, through that exercise, we find that we need cruisers from a best practices, empirical basis, I can come back to council and ask for that to be appropriated," he said.

According to the approved budget, the city's projected expenditures for 2019 total $14,210,820 and the total projected revenue for 2019 is $14,446,091.

