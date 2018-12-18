Dublin Coffman High School band director Jeremy Bradstreet is one of 10 teachers nationwide who are finalists for the 2019 Music Educator Award presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

He leads 180 students in Coffman's marching-band program, many of whom also are members of the 200-student concert band.

When Bradstreet reached semifinalist status in October, he receved $500 personally and another $500 for Coffman, he said.

As a finalist, he also receives an additional $1,000 for himself and another $1,000 for Coffman.

Bradstreet said he's using the funding to join a group of other high schools across the nation looking to have a composer create music for concert bands.

A Grammy Award program winner will be chosen once a committee reviews YouTube videos contestants created after being named quarterfinalists, Bradstreet said. A winner could be announced in early January, he said.

Bradstreet said the competition has served as an exciting journey of reflection on what he and his staff have been able to achieve over the past 16 years at Coffman.

He said he has enjoyed reconnecting with alumni and talking to current students and parents about how band education helps students both inside and outside of band.

"I'm really happy that the Grammy Foundation has recognized what we're doing by teaching the kids life skills throughout our band program," he said.

Coffman principal Mike Ulring said Bradstreet embodies the definition of a true educator.

"He truly strives to teach life through the band program," Ulring said.

"The Coffman community is blessed to have such an incredible educator leading our young people."

