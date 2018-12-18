Dublin police filed a warrant in Franklin County Municipal Court for the arrest of a 68-year-old Columbus woman who is suspected of stealing $18 in merchandise from a business in the 4200 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

A store manager at 9:46 a.m. Dec. 1 told police he had witnessed the woman stealing several items from the store.

He said he suspected her of stealing items in the past, but hadn't been able to confirm his suspicion, according to the police report.

Video surveillance also showed her taking the items.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Clothing valued at $110 was reported stolen at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 5 from a residence in the 6100 block of Pirthshire Street.

* Fraudulent charges on a company credit card were reported Dec. 5 in the 6700 block of Discovery Boulevard.

* Identity fraud was reported Dec. 5 in the 5500 block of Brighton Hill Lane.

* A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 4 in the 300 block of West Bridge Street.

* A cellphone valued at $1,100 was reported stolen at 10 p.m. Dec. 4 from a business in the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 48-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 4 in the 5400 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Fraud was reported Dec. 3 in the 7700 block of Macrenan Lane.

* A counterfeit $20 bill was reported to police at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 3 at a business in the 3500 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 42-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 3 in the 4000 block of Bryson Cove Circle.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia Dec. 3 at Avery Road and Corporate Center Drive.

* A 41-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Dec. 2 in the 100 block of Blakeford Drive.

* Jewelry valued at $25,000 was reported stolen at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 1 from a residence in the 8000 block of Craginhall Lane.

* Electronics valued at $400 were reported stolen at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 1 at a business in the 6200 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Dec. 1 in the 4400 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.

* Identity theft was reported Nov. 30 in the 5000 block of Donegal Cliffs Drive and in an unrelated incident in the 7000 block of Wilton Chase.

* A 51-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Nov. 30 in the 5400 block of Cartwright Lane East.

* A 50-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Nov. 30 at Holiston Court.

* A 30-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Nov. 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Road.