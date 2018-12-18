Community service and character development are important values to our community and major components of the Dublin Difference.

The focus and mission of Dublin City Schools is reflected in the values we share with our community as stated in our Profile of a Graduate.

Civil engagement, kindness and empathy are among the many traits we want our graduates to possess and those traits are on display this time of year.

We want to develop the next generation of community and national leaders by providing students with world-class education and well-rounded experiences.

During the months of November and December, students and staff throughout the district are engaged in a variety of projects to provide food, clothing, personal items, toys and money for those in need.

They are not receiving a grade, the work is not part of any curriculum and the results are not judged by a standardized test. We live in a community where our students and parents share these values and we all work together to provide those less fortunate with material and emotional support through partners such as Welcome Warehouse and the Dublin Food Pantry.

The scope of the caring and selflessness that takes place in our district each year is hard to describe in just a few words. Each of our 20 schools have engaged in projects and activities to help individuals or organizations in need of assistance.

You can learn more about the great projects our students and staff have completed at dublinschools.net/GivingBack.aspx or by searching #DCSgivesback on Twitter.

I encourage you to spend some time looking at the photos and scrolling through the list of some of the amazing projects being led by one of the best teaching and support staffs in the country.

We have many great organizations in our community that are dedicated to helping those in need. Dublin Bridges is a 501c3 providing an online gateway for those in need in our community. Through this portal, individual needs are posted anonymously and once they are verified, a network of generous minded community members springs into action to fill those needs as soon as possible. Sometimes in only a matter of hours. You can become part of the network by visiting DublinBridges.org

On April 5, the members of my student advisory committee will once again bring the community together for the Dublin City Schools Dodgeball Championships, donating 100 percent of the proceeds to worthy causes.

To date, more than $146,000 has been raised through this fantastic community activity. On April 20, we will join with the Dublin Chamber of Commerce and recognize students and staff who represent the best of volunteerism, caring, and selflessness at the Community Champion Awards program. While these individuals are certainly not seeking recognition, the CCA program provides our community with the opportunity to not only say thank you, but to reaffirm our commitment to giving.

As we head into winter break, please take a moment to reflect on the acts of selflessness our students, staff, and parents participate in, not just at this time of year, but year-round.

I wish you all safe and happy break. We look forward to 2019 and beyond.

Dublin City School District Superintendent Todd Hoadley, Ph. D., submitted the From the Superintendent's Desk column.