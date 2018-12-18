The reformation of Max & Erma's continues in German Village, as its successor plans to welcome clients in about a month.

Kollektiv, a co-working space at 739 S. Third St. in Columbus, has workspaces available for short- and long-term leases, owner Katie Murray said.

Kollektiv will occupy all three floors of the 7,200-square-foot building, with the top two levels being reserved for dedicated desks and private offices.

It will have 12 dedicated desks and eight offices on the top two floors, and tenants will have access to the building 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Murray said.

Meanwhile, the first floor will be reserved for those who need a "hot desk," essentially a landing station where busy professionals can come and go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

No stations will be assigned, Murray said, but there will be individual work spaces and access to printers and hot coffee, she said.

"You're still getting the amenities of the space, just for smaller amounts of time," she said, adding that the number of "hot desks" has not been determined.

All the furniture will be provided, so clients will not be allowed to bring in their own heavy equipment, she said.

The reason for that, Murray said, is the building doesn't have an elevator, so it would be difficult for tenants to lug in heavy office furniture.

Max & Erma's closed in August 2017 after 45 years in business.

The building still has a kitchen and bar, which are being renovated and will open about the same time as Kollektiv, said Evan Fracasso, a representative of 739 German Village LLC, which owns the property.

The original plan was to have Kollektiv operating under one owner but that arrangement has been augmented: 739 German Village LLC is going to sublease the food-and-beverage part of the business to another company, Murray said.

She said the space likely would be a neighborhood bar and grill but she had few other details to share.

Fracasso said the property owners are expecting to announce a tenant.

"We're pretty close to coming to terms on that," he said.

He said he didn't know if its opening would coincide with that of Kollektiv.

