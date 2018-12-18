At 8 p.m. Dec. 9, someone stole $450 from a restaurant in the 200 block of Thurman Avenue, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The thief stole the money from a cash register and caused $500 worth of damage to the front door, according to the report.

In other area incident reports:

* A package containing a $150 pair of boots was stolen at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 10 from a residence in the 900 block of City Park Avenue.

* Two inflatable Christmas decorations -- one Santa, the other a snowman -- worth $150 each were stolen between midnight and 6 a.m. Dec. 12 from a residence in the 1300 block of South Fourth Street.

A $30 grill cover also was stolen.

* At 1:34 p.m. Nov. 29, a woman in the 900 block of South Front Street said she was swindled out of $700.

A man contacted the victim, claiming that he wanted to purchase a bed she had posted for sale online.

The suspect said he was going to send a certified check for $700 more than the purchase price and that the money needed to be sent back to him through a wire transaction.

The victim sent the money before finding out that check that was sent to her wasn't good, according to police reports.