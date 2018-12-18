About 100 hand-tied blankets made by students at Hilliard Davidson High School will find their way into the arms of infants and children at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus this Christmas.

"It's a good thing to do and I wanted to help," said sophomore Danish Bajwa, 16, who was one of 60 Davidson students from extracurricular clubs who answered an invitation to convene Dec. 10 and make the blankets for Project Linus.

Established in 1995 and named for thumb-sucking "Peanuts" character Linus, who doles out advice and insight to Charlie Brown while carrying a blue blanket, Project Linus is a nonprofit organization that provides blankets to children.

In Columbus, 200 to 300 blankets are delivered each month to destinations that include Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and the YWCA Columbus, said Pat Thomas, chapter coordinator of Project Linus for Delaware and Franklin counties.

They are made by a variety of organizations and individuals, Thomas said. The organizations include Girl Scout troops, sororities and religious groups.

The blankets can be dropped off at a number of locations listed on the organization's website, projectlinus.org.

Volunteers collect, inspect and deliver the blankets to hospitals and other destinations, Thomas said.

"Sometimes we can't use the blankets if they have animal hair on them or were made in an environment where there was smoke," Thomas said.

Davidson's gathering to support Project Linus began with junior Cassie Porteus, 16, who discovered Project Linus while she was a member of the Powell Dance Academy.

After helping her teammates at the academy make blankets, Porteus, who is a member of Davidson's student council and its community-service liaison, took the idea to Audrey Mowrey, an English teacher and the school's student council adviser.

"I happened on Project Linus (at the dance academy) and wanted (Davidson students) to do the same things," Porteus said.

Porteus sent an email to leaders of all the school's clubs to explain Project Linus, and members of the student council, Renaissance Club, Key Club, Interact Club, Spanish Club and National Honor Society collaborated to collect $920.

The money was used to purchase material, and all the students gathered Dec. 10 to cut the fabric and tie the blankets, Mowrey said.

"Cassie trail-blazed this," Mowrey said.

She said she was not aware of another instance in which all the school's clubs joined for a common service project.

"I've (tied fleece blankets) before and it's a great cause, so I knew I would do it as soon as I heard about it," said junior Emmi Regenbogen.

