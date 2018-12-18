The 13 children who excitedly picked out presents for themselves and others at Hilliard's Target store at 4211 Trueman Blvd. will have to wait until Christmas Day to enjoy the gifts.

But the Hilliard Division of Police officers – including multiple rookies – who helped them choose and wrap the selections received an early Christmas present during "Shop with a Cop" on Dec. 15.

"I wanted to be a part of this from the moment I got here," said officer Josh Howard, who is among the division's newest officers and graduated from the Columbus Police Academy in June.

Howard helped 6-year-old Sage Miller, a Hilliard City Schools first-grader, pick out dinosaurs and monster trucks.

The police division established "Shop with a Cop" in 2015 after police Chief Bobby Fisher brought the idea with him from a previous post, the Sharonville Police Department in suburban Cincinnati.

The event has been at Target each year.

The division reaches out to the school district each year and asks for the names of students who are good citizens and role models, and those students are invited to participate, officer Glenn Rogers said.

Donations from police personnel and the Hilliard Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association make the event possible, Rogers said.

On Dec. 15, each child was paired with an officer and an alumni member who helped choose toys and keep within the $250 budget.

Officer Greg Toczek, another graduate from the most recent police academy class, was paired with Shon Francis III, a 9-year-old fourth-grader.

Shon selected several Pokemon characters.

"My favorite ones are Greninja and Lycanroc," he said, naming two of the approximately 650 Pokemon characters.

"When I was a kid, I collected Pokemon, too, and knew all their names ... but now there are way too many," Toczek said. "I have a super-cool kid, he's been asking me all about what it's like being a police officer."

Although some officers were asked advice, Toczek said, he did not have much more to do than make sure Shon stayed within his budget.

"He knew what he wanted," he said, and that included the NBA 2K19 video game.

After the shopping spree, the officers and children went to the station to wrap the gifts and enjoyed a Christmas party with food and entertainment.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo