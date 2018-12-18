The Hilliard Division of Police made a half-dozen drug-related arrests during the first and second weeks of December:

* A 23-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 6 at Stoneybrook Court and River Run Drive.

* A 38-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:55 a.m. Dec. 7 at Northwest Parkway and Weaver Court North.

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 8 at Scioto Darby Road and Main Street.

* A 39-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug abuse at 3:50 a.m. Dec. 8 at Circle Drive and Sherwood Drive.

* A 20-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 9 at Davidson Road and Britton Parkway.

* A 25-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 2:05 a.m. Dec. 11 at Davidson Road and Stonehill Street.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A woman told police Dec. 12 that her purse was stolen between midnight June 10 and 3 a.m. June 11 from the 4200 block of Brooklands Drive.

The purse contained a driver's license, credit card and wallet. Property loss was reported at $60.

* Hair clippers worth $200 were reported stolen at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 6 from the 3600 block of Main Street.

* Credit cards were reported stolen between 9:30 a.m. and noon Dec. 7 from the 4500 block of Cosgray Road.