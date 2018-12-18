A Hilliard City Schools student told district officials he was robbed Monday morning, Dec. 17, at a bus stop on Nike Drive.

The incident was reported to the Columbus Division of Police, said Stacie Raterman, a spokeswoman for the district.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis, a spokeswoman for Columbus police, confirmed the robbery was reported.

The report was not yet publicly available Dec. 18, according to the Columbus police records unit.

The student was not physically harmed but the incident concerns district officials, Raterman said.

“We will continue to work with Columbus police (and) ask that you remind (children) to always be aware of their surroundings and if they see something, to say something,” she said. “We take these matters seriously and will continue to work with law enforcement to keep our students safe.”

No other details, including the exact location on Nike Drive, were immediately available.

The district's administrative offices at 2140 Atlas St. in Columbus are at the eastern terminus of Nike Drive.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Hilliard for updates to this story.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo