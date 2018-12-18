Seven years ago, former Huffman's Market owners Tim and Glenda Huffman decided to take advantage of a void in their Christmas Eve schedule to try to bring some holiday magic to their community.

That tradition will continue this year, with the couple once again planning to visit a number of Upper Arlington neighborhoods on a horse-drawn sleigh while portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"I love it," Tim Huffman said. "I love playing Santa and think my wife enjoys being Mrs. Claus, weather depending."

Huffman said they'll begin their trek at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. That's when the couple will leave the Tremont Center and travel down Dorset Road, proceeding to Leeds Road.

From there, they will travel to Sherwin Road, and then onto Abington, with plans to also traverse portions of Tremont, Wilshire, York and Welsford roads.

"We'll be going up and down those streets," Huffman said. "We probably won't go south of Lane (Avenue). We'll quit by 8 or 8:30 (p.m.).

"Come outside and wave," he said. "If Santa can stop, he will, but I make no promises for him."

Huffman and his wife, Glenda, sold Huffman's Market, 2140 Tremont Center, July 30. During the 31 years they owned store, they became well known for providing financial support to individuals and organizations in the community, and they frequently donated items from their stores for school programs and local events.

Huffman said they started the Christmas tradition after his children started families of their own and increasingly had other plans for Christmas Eve. They continue it, he said, because they love Upper Arlington.

"It's our way of giving back to the community," Huffman said. "It's also our way of saying to the kids who see us, 'It's time to go to bed because (Santa's) in the area.' "

Huffman commended Glenda for being willing to continue the tradition, in spite of the rain, sleet and snow the couple endured on their route last Christmas Eve.

"Living with Tim Huffman, you do a lot of things," Glenda Huffman said. "He loves Halloween, he loves all the holidays.

"It's just the spirit of the holiday and we love this community," she said. "It's kind of our gift back to the community. Christmas Eve for Tim and I is church and Mr. and Mrs. Santa in the sleigh."

Her husband said the trek leaves them fairly worn out by the end of the night, but it's worth the joy it brings to others and themselves.

"Merry Christmas to all," he said. "We're really looking forward to it."

