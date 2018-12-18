Starting in 2020, the Ohio Department of Transportation will improve two intersections at U.S. Route 42 in Jerome Township.

ODOT is planning two projects, one at Route 42 and Industrial Parkway and the other at the U.S. Routes 33 and 42 interchange ramps at a combined cost of $5.7 million, said Breanna Badanes, an ODOT spokeswoman.

In 2020, ODOT is scheduled to begin the interchange improvement at Routes 42 and 33, Badanes said. ODOT is fully funding that project, which is $1.6 million.

At the Route 33 interchange, Route 42 is two lanes in each direction, Badanes said. Improvements will include adding a right-turn lane from Route 42 onto the Route 33 ramp and adding a turn lane on the exit ramp from Route 33 onto Route 42. Traffic signals also will be added on both sides of the interchange to replace existing stop signs.

ODOT plans to address the intersection at Route 42 and Industrial Parkway in either 2022 or 2023, Badanes said. That project is projected to cost $4.1 million and will include $600,000 in funding from ODOT, $465,000 from Union County and $584,040 in anticipated private funding from developer contributions.

Thus far, $2,480,960 of that intersection project remains unfunded, Badanes said. Additional ODOT funds could become available, or the department could secure additional funding from developers, Badanes said.

At Industrial Parkway, Route 42 is one lane in each direction, Badanes said. The project would add turn lanes in all four directions, she said.

Each project is expected to take a year to complete, and ODOT doesn't anticipate any full road closures or detours, Badanes said.

The goal of each intersection improvement, she said, is to reduce congestion and improve safety.

"We saw elevated crash rates at both of these intersections," she said.

There were 48 crashes from 2013 to 2015 at Routes 42 and 33 and 17 crashes from 2013 to 2015 at Route 42 and Industrial Parkway, Badanes said.

About 13,500 vehicles travel Route 42 per day through the Route 33 interchange, she said. About 9,450 vehicles travel Route 42 per day through the Industrial Parkway intersection.

ODOT's plans for the two intersections could only improve the traffic situation in the area, said Jerome Township Zoning Inspector Mark Spagnuolo. Residential development paired with semitrailer traffic have created an enormous increase in traffic on Route 42, he said.

