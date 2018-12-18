Through its first month, Delaware County's newest brewery has surpassed even the expectations of its founders.

Olentangy River Brewing, Orange Township's first craft brewery, opened its doors at 303 Green Meadows Drive S. in mid-November. Since then, co-founder and owner Ryan Wilkins said he's been blown away by the community's support of the brewery.

"They're coming out and having fun and enjoying the product," he said. "More than anything, they're connecting with one another, which is exactly what we were hoping for. We hoped it would be a place where community would happen."

In fact, the brewery has had so much luck attracting area beer-lovers that its owners have found it difficult to keep the beer flowing at times.

Scott Schweitzer, another of the brewery's founding owners, said Olentangy River called other breweries to see how much beer it should have on hand for its first week, then brewed more than those estimates. Even so, the brewers found themselves scrambling to make more due to the high demand.

"It exceeded our expectations to the point that we ran out of our beers," Schweitzer said with a laugh.

The brewery was founded by Scott and Bethany Schweitzer and Ryan and Sarah Wilkins, and all of its founders are proud to say the majority of the company is owned by women.

One brewmaster, Quique Iglesias, moved to central Ohio from Puerto Rico, where he ran his own craft brewery. The other, Josh Vogel, was described by Wilkins as a "home-brewing legend."

Wilkins said that combination of backgrounds -- from the finances to the beer -- is one of the brewery's strengths.

"We've got a really interesting mix of people and backgrounds that really lends itself to what we're trying to do, which is be a place for everyone," he said.

"Some people might not feel comfortable or confident going into a craft brewery under normal circumstances. They might think, 'That's not for me. That's for someone younger or hipper.' We're trying to say, 'Craft brewing can be for anyone.' "

Iglesias said the brewery doesn't have any one overarching focus for its beer -- except to make good ones.

From its 10-barrel brewhouse, products range from Sophia, an IPA Iglesias brought from Puerto Rico and called "Ohiorrican," to "I Can't Feel My Pants," a Russian imperial stout available on nitro -- or carbonated with nitrogen for a smoother taste.

The founding partners aren't brewers themselves -- though they all love beer -- so they leave that to the experts, another aspect Wilkins sees as a strength.

"Because we're not the brewers ourselves, we're sort of able to distance ourselves somewhat from the process and allow the people who are the talented craft brewers to focus on their craft, on creating the product," he said. "Then, from a business perspective, we have our ownership team who can focus on the business. I think it works pretty well."

Schweitzer said the young business is evolving daily, and the owners find new things to learn on a regular basis.

But from what he's seen so far, there's reason for a positive outlook.

"Lewis Center is thirsty," he said.

