New Albany City Council on Dec. 18 approved the 2019 budget, which includes a projected revenue of $22,269,931 for the city's general fund and projected general-fund expenditures of $18,900,406.

All council members present approved the ordinance; Marlene Brisk was absent.

In comparison, general fund revenues and expenditures for this year are projected to be $21,792,259 and $17,035,035 respectively, according to the city's proposed 2019 budget.

The general fund includes city services, but does not include capital projects, debt service or grant revenue with restricted purposes, said city spokesman Scott McAfee.

The 2019 budget includes approval of the addition of a police sergeant, a fleet mechanic in the city's service department and a planner in the city's development department, said finance director Bethany Staats.

Nonunion staff members, who represent about two-thirds of the city's 91-member staff, will also receive a 2.75 percent cost-of-living increase, Staats said. Union staff members will receive a cost-of-living increase according to their respective contracts, she said.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah