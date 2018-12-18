The Columbus and Groveport Madison Local school districts have reached a deal to stabilize their borders while allocating potentially valuable land around Rickenbacker Airport, addressing much of the suburban district's problems with the longstanding "Win-Win" revenue-sharing agreement.

"It's just kind of another layer of a sort, but the big thing is it protects our boundaries" and thereby protects future potential commercial tax revenue, said Jeff Warner, spokesman for the Groveport Madison district.

In reaching the deal, the two districts agreed to divvy up land around Rickenbacker, which has evolved from farmland to a logistical hub of massive warehouses.

"This is the conclusion of a long period of discussion with Groveport Madison," said Larry Braverman, the Columbus City Schools' former general counsel who retired several weeks ago but who is continuing to work part-time for the district while it replaces him.

The deal alters the 1986 Win-Win agreement between Columbus City Schools and nine suburban districts: Groveport Madison, Canal Winchester, Hamilton Local, Gahanna-Jefferson, New Albany-Plain, Westerville, Dublin, Hilliard and South-Western.

That agreement ended a huge legal battle among the districts.

Before 1955, state law mandated that whenever a city grew, its "city school district" automatically grew with it. But that year, lawmakers unlinked the two, allowing the city of Columbus to mushroom while its school system stopped growing. That also led to many parts of Columbus being served by suburban school districts.

Columbus City Schools tried to reclaim those areas. At the time, the district was under a court order to bus students for desegregation, and largely white sections of Columbus served by suburban districts feared that their students would be bused for racial integration.

Win-Win ended the annexation battle, allowing suburban districts to keep land in the city of Columbus if they paid the urban district about 1 percent -- or a maximum $1.15 million -- per year of the new commercial and industrial property tax growth on any land in their districts that the city of Columbus annexed up to 1986.

In exchange, Columbus City Schools agreed not to try to take that territory but would automatically get areas that annexed into the city of Columbus after 1986.

In 2016, however, the Columbus Board of Education changed course, deciding it was time to phase out Win-Win by negotiating individually with each of the suburban districts. Dublin, Hilliard, South-Western and Westerville schools signed payment phase-out agreements in 2016, effectively freezing their boundaries.

That same year, Groveport Madison negotiated a 40 percent discount in its $855,000 annual payment to Columbus City Schools, and the current agreement builds on that, Warner said.

"We'll still pay that through the end of 2022," Warner said. "We don't know what would happen after '22 at this juncture."

The latest agreement is good for 50 years, until 2068, and offers a 50-year renewal after that.

It gives seven parcels near Rickenbacker to the Columbus school district and 36 parcels to Groveport Madison. If certain future development thresholds are met on those parcels, each district would be obliged to share 15 percent of property-tax receipts for five years on new construction, until the revenue-sharing period phases out completely in 2030, Braverman said.

bbush@dispatch.com

@ReporterBush