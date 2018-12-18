A developer has proposed a site for the new Powell branch of the Delaware County District Library, but it will be months before the library decides on its new location.

In November, voters renewed a 1-mill levy for the library that was expected to raise about $5 million this year.

Even before the levy was renewed, library leaders said funds raised from the next few years of the levy largely would go toward a new library in Powell, where the community has outgrown its existing branch.

Earlier this fall, developer John Wicks had gone back to the drawing board with a development he had been planning for the northwest corner of Home and Steitz roads.

Wicks had proposed a gas station, a convenience store and a storage-unit facility on the site, but had been rebuffed by neighbors.

When he asked them what they preferred, the topic of the library quickly came up, he said.

"The biggest feedback we had heard was, 'We could really use a library branch around here,' " he said. "I didn't know how much merit that had, but I called the library system, and they were hoping to pass the levy and build a library in this area, so it worked out nice. We think it's a complementary use to the area."

However, library director George Needham said the process to choose a new library site has only just gotten underway.

He said a committee appointed by the library board is assessing "all the available land that's in the area we're looking for" to see which sites fit best. That process, he said, is unlikely to be completed until next spring.

Although he didn't want to seem overly committal to the site at Home and Steitz roads, he said he's been happy with what he's seen from Wicks' team and with the "opportunities" the location would present.

"It does tick off a lot of the boxes, but it's not a done deal," he said. "I can't stress too much that no decision has been made yet."

The proposed development would include much more than a new Powell library.

On the 11.7-acre tract, the library and two 7,000-square-foot retail spaces would accompany 68 townhomes and "garden apartments" aimed at young professionals and future employees of Ohio State University's planned ambulatory-care center at Home Road and Sawmill Parkway.

The developers are requesting that the site be annexed into Powell, a process which has yet to begin.

Wicks said the residential use of the site wasn't his first idea, but fits with what residents and neighbors want.

"We didn't think our residential component was the most-appropriate use here based on the initial evaluation, but it was something the neighborhood preferred," he said. "We came up with a residential use that we thought would be appropriate."

The planning and zoning commission must approve Wicks' preliminary development plan before it could move forward.

For more information, go to www.cityofpowell.us.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew