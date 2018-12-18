He might not ring a bell, but Wednesday morning, Dec. 19, Pelotonia president and CEO Doug Ulman will usher in the start of the NASDAQ stock market in recognition of the Columbus nonprofit organization's 10-year anniversary.

Pelotonia's partner, Columbus-headquartered Huntington Bancshares, invited Pelotonia to New York City for the opening-bell ceremony, said Emily Smith, communications manager for Pelotonia, which conducts an annual August bike tour that raises money for cancer research at Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital.

About 40 members from the Pelotonia community, including representatives, riders and cancer survivors, will participate in the event, Smith said. Some will be virtual riders and supporters who live in New York City.

Opening remarks honoring Pelotonia's 10-year anniversary and more than $184 million raised for cancer research are scheduled at 9:20 a.m. at 4 Times Square, Smith said.

Ulman then will speak on behalf of Huntington and Pelotonia, she said. At 9:30 a.m., he will press a button to open the NASDAQ stock market.

NASDAQ also will display information about Pelotonia's free fundraising app, Pulll, on a video screen in Times Square, Smith said.

Smith said the event would give Pelotonia "the opportunity to continue accelerating funding for cancer research at a national scale."

"Our goal is to always be reaching more people," she said.

To watch on NASDAQ's live stream, go to livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

