The upcoming performance at the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1 could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for band members from both Pickerington high schools, but it will be a unique experience for four families who also have students in the Ohio State University Marching Band.

Among the collective groan from Buckeye Nation after the college football playoff selection committee announced Ohio State would be on the outside looking in for a chance at another national title this season was a Pickerington contingent that was overjoyed to be headed to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

That's because band members from both Pickerington High School Central and Pickerington High School North have known since September 2017 they'd be marching jointly in the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

For the Becker, Riekert and Weber families of PHS North, as well as the Saionzkowski family of PHS Central, it meant they'd be represented in the parade by students in both the joint Pickerington Marching Band and the Ohio State University Marching Band.

"The entire season for the (OSU) football I kept just wanting them to win a game and then lose a game so they could go to the Rose Bowl when I was going," said Ellie Riekert, a freshman trombone player at North whose brother, Sam, is a sophomore mellophone player in the OSU band.

"When that happened, I was so excited, and when we found out we were going to Disney with them, we coordinated so we could get there and go to the same places at the same time."

Dawn Becker's son, Nathan, is a junior who plays trumpet at North. Her son, Chris, is a freshmen who plays cornet in the OSU band.

Becker's sons performed together at the London New Year's Day Parade last January under the leadership of North's former director Marc Parulekar, and in November she traveled to New York City to see Chris perform with The Best Damn Band in the Land at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She said she's delighted her sons can share in the trip to Pasadena.

"Both bands will be going to Disneyland at the same time," Becker said. "Whether they'll hang out together is another question, but I know my older son will seek out my younger to say hi.

"I'm just proud of both of my kids. For them to be out there at the same time and be involved in the same parade is just an amazing experience for my family. Go Bucks!"

In all, 333 high school students will represent Pickerington in the combined high school band and color guard. Of those, 172 are from Central and 161 are from North.

According to Kevin Leonardi, chief interim communications officer for the OSU College of Arts and Sciences, the OSU Marching Band has five members who graduated from Central and three who graduated from North.

"I think it's so cool," said Robin Saionzkowski whose son, Jacob, is a field cymbals percussionist at Central. Her son, Dan, is a senior and assistant squad leader at OSU.

"It just shows what our community does for music and that it's nurtured. You have a lot of kids going on, and it's not just at Ohio State.

"I hope they just embrace the experience themselves -- all of the kids -- and realize what a great experience this is. It doesn't happen very often and I hope they take it all in."

In preparation for the performance and the 5 1/2-mile parade route, Central band director Nate Stowe and North band director Greg Benson have led two to three rehearsals a week since the beginning of November.

Those rehearsals included one outdoors at North in roughly 30-degree weather Dec. 11. Band members practiced show pieces and marched 3 miles around the school track.

Before the marching started, Parker Weber, who plays the trumpet at North, said he hopes his first trip to the West Coast will allow time to meet with his brother, Scott, who plays trumpet for OSU.

"I'm excited to march in the Rose parade," Weber said. "I really hope to get to see my brother and spend some time with him. I get to go out to California and march in the parade. It'll be a fun experience, and I'll get to see all the other bands."

Before the split created two Pickerington high schools in 2003, former band director Mike Sewell took Pickerington High School to the Tournament of Roses parade two times -- in 1993, 1997.

In 2006, he led a joint performance by the Central and North bands. His Central Marching Tigers also marched in the parade in 2010.

Benson, in his first year leading North's Marching Tigers, said the Pickerington Marching Band is learning a new field show to perform at the parade's Bandfest that will salute American servicemen and women.

Among the selections at Bandfest, he said, will be a "American Heritage," by Ryan Nowlin and arranged by Jim Swearingen, and the band will perform "Brand New Day," a song from the musical, "The Wiz," during the parade.

Additionally, Benson said, the band will perform at the Ronald McDonald House in Pasadena as part of the Tournament of Roses BandCares program, which he said "will truly be a great way to give back."

"What I look forward to most is the parade itself, as this will be a memory forever for these students," Benson said. "They are wonderful individuals that work very hard to showcase the best that our schools and our community are.

"Pickerington has always been a musical community, and in particular, the bands have had a long-standing tradition of excellence. Since Pickerington High School split into Pickerington Central and Pickerington North, it is wonderful that we are able to maintain the community camaraderie and unity around this combined unit performing in the parade together."

