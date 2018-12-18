Drivers with connected vehicle technology next year will be able to receive real-time information that could help them traverse Dublin's biggest roundabout more safely.

The city of Dublin, in partnership with DriveOhio, is looking to install infrastructure next year at the roundabout at state Route 161 and Riverside Drive (U.S. Route 33) for a connected vehicle application.

The connected vehicle technology could be accessed by vehicles with connected devices called on-board units, said Megan O'Callaghan, Dublin's director of public works. Drivers of those vehicles could receive alerts about when to enter the roundabout safely, she said.

Drivers also could receive alerts about pedestrians in the road, weather, wrong-way traffic and other hazards, giving them the ability to better react and avoid a hazardous situation or accident, O'Callaghan said.

The preliminary cost for the project is estimated to be about $380,000, according to a Nov. 27 memo to Dublin City Council members. DriveOhio will contribute a maximum of $80,000 of that.

City Council on Nov. 27 approved a resolution to allow the city to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation through DriveOhio for the project.

"Successful implementation of this project will establish Dublin as a national leader in the field of smart mobility and provide Dublin's engineering staff with important data to help make decisions to improve safety and efficiency on our roads," O'Callaghan said.

The city will issue a request for proposals this month to find a professional consulting team to lead the project, O'Callaghan said.

Timing on the project likely will depend upon the development timeframe the consulting team sets and the lead times for the purchase of the connected vehicle roadside units.

Small roadside unit devices would be installed on poles and signals in the area, O'Callaghan said. The devices will communicate and share data wirelessly with on-board unit devices in vehicles.

"Data from the connected infrastructure will be collected and analyzed by Dublin engineers with an eye on improving safety and efficiency on our roads," O'Callaghan said.

The city also will collect data from circulating vehicles in the roundabout, such as location and speed, to inform approaching vehicle decision-making, O'Callaghan said. The data also will be integrated with data collected at adjacent signalized intersections.

ODOT spokeswoman Erica Hawkins, said the agency is excited to see the project move forward in Dublin and for the opportunity to study how connected vehicles and infrastructure technology can be used to improve safety and congestion.

