A developer is asking Canal Winchester to rezone nearly 70 acres on the north side of Winchester Boulevard to make room for a pair of large-scale "spec" buildings that could mean hundreds of new jobs for the city.

Canal Winchester City Council still must approve the request from Gender/Thirty-Three LLC and The Opus Group, a Minneapolis-based commercial real estate and development company, to rezone the area near Kroger from exceptional use to limited manufacturing.

Gender/Thirty-Three is an affiliate of Casto, according to city Development Director Lucas Haire.

The application involving the speculative project was scheduled for its second of three readings at council's Dec. 17 meeting.

"We've put together some averages ... and we think a project like this could generate somewhere between 300 to 500 jobs," Haire told council. "These are speculative in nature ... based on this square footage, I would say it'd be in that range."

The vacant property at 5080 Gender Road would house two industrial buildings.

According to the application approved by the city's planning and zoning commission, one building would be 258,346 square feet with 202 parking spaces, 28 docks, two drive-in doors and 121 spaces for trailer parking.

The second building would be 555,907 square feet with 436 parking spaces, 56 docks, four drive-in doors and 150 spaces for trailer parking.

The planning commission recommended approval of the rezoning, on the conditions that Winchester Boulevard is extended and traffic concerns are addressed in the area. According to the application materials, developers have studied traffic in the area of Winchester Boulevard; the Prentiss School Drive and Winchester Boulevard intersection; the Gender Road and Winchester Boulevard intersection; and the Gender Road and Canal Street intersection.

Doug Swain, representing The Opus Group, told council the area provides a good fit.

"The access and proximity to U.S. Route 33 and being able to jump on a roadway system that will be able to take you to the city without any stop lights is attractive," he said. "This area would piggyback on that.

"There's a real concern to try to get good labor, and we think this is a good area," Swain said. "With Lancaster to the south and proximity to Indianapolis, we think that is a good story to tell."

If the rezoning is approved by the end of the year, Swain expects construction to begin in the spring and be completed by year's end.

"We're looking at building both buildings at the same time," he said. "Typically, we budget about a year to get them fully leased."

According to an analysis by Andrew Moore, Canal Winchester's planning and zoning administrator, and his staff, the land has been planned for industrial development for approximately 15 years. It was annexed into Canal Winchester in 1964 before being rezoned in 1988 as part of the Winchester Square development.

In 2007, the site was rezoned again, this time to exceptional use, as part of an agreement to expand the Winchester Square Shopping Center. The owners indicated at the time that any future development of the land would require a rezoning request.

The site has the necessary water and sewer service for industrial needs, the staff report said.

"Developing the site for industrial use will lead to significant revenue being produced through the collection of local real estate and income taxes," the report said. "These taxes would be a net positive, considering the low impact on public services that industrial uses require. Thus the proposed rezoning will have a positive impact on the prosperity and general welfare of the community."

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews