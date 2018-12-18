Over the past month, you've no doubt been faced a barrage of holiday music through the radio, in stores and on television.

But which holiday song makes you wish you never heard Christmas music again?

Our ThisWeek staff members (or maybe "staff Grinches?") chimed in on their least-favorite hits:

Abby Armbruster, social media strategist: This isn't as popular as other songs on our list, but "My Only Wish (This Year)" by Britney Spears. I'm usually a Britney fan, but that song is downright terrible. It's the reason some people hate stereotypical "pop" music.

Kevin Corvo, news reporter: "Wonderful Christmastime" by Paul McCartney and Wings. Had it been performed by anyone else I would consider this tune barely tolerable but I just can't listen to a song so substandard compared to the incomparable songs and lyrics he has otherwise composed.

Brad Emerine, sports reporter:

No. 1 – By far, "Snoopy vs. the Red Baron." 'Nuff said

No. 2 – "Oh, Christmas Tree." Misses the point.

No. 3 – "Mele Kalikimaka." I much prefer a white Christmas.

Dennis Laycock, community editor: "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas." That voice is worse than nails on a chalkboard. (I would say "The Christmas Shoes" but it passes into "so bad it's good" territory.)

Frank DiRenna, sports reporter: Any song with the country genre involved. Not a fan of the genre.

Scott Hennen, sports reporter: Let's go on both ends of age spectrum – "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" and "Santa Baby." The former loses its humor moments after blowing out the candles on your seventh birthday. The latter is just downright creepy. Besides, the merry old guy has a long night ahead of him as it is.

Scott Hummel, assistant managing editor/digital: Two songs I cannot stand are "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth." For both songs, the most common versions I hear involve a singer with a whiny voice. The latter further gets to me because of the noun-verb issue. I almost can tolerate the Chipmunks' version of that one – almost.

Tim Krumlauf, community editor: "Little Drummer Boy." It drives me CRAZY. And don't get me started on the stupid claymation TV special they used to show. SHEEEEEESH!!!

Lisa Proctor, community editor: "Blue Christmas" – all versions, from Elvis Presley to Porky Pig to the girl singing it in "The Year Without a Santa Claus." Why drag me down at this time of year??

Dave Purpura, sports reporter: "Happy Christmas" by John Lennon. Talk about a title that doesn't fit. The most depressing Christmas song there is and I switch the channel every time I hear it start.

Sarah Sole, news reporter: "All I Want for Christmas" by Mariah Carey. I am not a huge fan of pop Christmas music in general. Even the stuff I feel like I'm "supposed" to like, like the songs by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Neil Thompson, editor of content and special projects: All of them. Maybe it's because we start being bombarded with them in November, or because I disagree with the commercialism that runs rampant during this time of year, or because I'm simply what many people refer to as a "Grinch," but I just don't enjoy listening to any of them. One funny story, though: Shortly after we married, my wife thought she'd solve this crisis by buying an album of Christmas songs by one of my favorite country artists, the legendary George Strait. That CD was "lost" during one of our first moves.

P.S. If I had to choose a worst offender, the Paul McCartney song is at the top of the list.

Sandy Wallace, assistant managing editor/news: "Little Drummer Boy." There's just something about that song that affects me like chalk squeaking on a blackboard. And it goes on and on and on and on ...

Want to share your least-favorite holiday song? Tweet your responses to @ThisWeekNews on Twitter.